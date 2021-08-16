Kenya Motor Sports Club to stage Machakos Rally

Karan Patel.

Karan Patel, driving a Ford Fiesta and navigated by Tauseef Khan, on their way to victory in the KCB Voi Rally on August 7, 2021.


Photo credit: Abdul Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • John Kamau will be the Clerk of the Course for KCB Machakos Rally
  • Uganda has had to cancel its round of the 2021 African Rally Championship
  • A total number of eight Porsche 911s will be entered by Toothily Porsche in this year’s EA Safari Classic Rally

The next round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship to be staged on August 28-29 will be known as the KCB Machakos Rally. 

