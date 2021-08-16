Kenya Motor Sports Club to stage Machakos Rally

The next round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship to be staged on August 28-29 will be known as the KCB Machakos Rally.

The event will be organised by the Kenya Motor Sports Club. John Kamau will be the Clerk of the Course. The total competitive distance will be 146kms. The liaison distance will be 60kms long out of the total distance of 206kms.

Out of the four stages, two will be done twice. The Longest Stage will be 57kms while the Shortest Stage will be 16kms. Power Stage will be the shorter stage and will run at the end of the third competitive stage.

***

Uganda has had to cancel its round of the 2021 African Rally Championship. David Mayanja, the main organiser of the Pearl Rally of Uganda said they had tried all means to try and get a new date but failed in their attempts.

“We are now looking towards the 2022 African Rally Championship season where Uganda can slot its event without any issues. Covid-19 has played a big role in the cancellation of this season’s major rally,’’ said Mayanja while talking to Nation Sport from Kampala.

***

Former Kenya National Rally Champion, Lee Rose will take part in this year’s East African Safari Classic Rally.

Rose, who was declared the Kenyan National Champion in the 2003 and 2004 seasons, is now based in South Africa. This year’s Classic Rally will be his first ever marathon raid rally. He will drive a Ford Escort RS entered by Minti Motorsports UK.

The former Kenyan-based driver will be navigated by Douglas McNeil.

“I won the 2017 South African Classic Rally Championship. I am not doing any rallying in South Africa or anywhere else at the moment. The last rally I did was in 2018.I am now 45 and proudly sponsored by Bardahl and Minti Motorsport. This will be my first East African Safari Classic,’’ said Rose while talking to Nation Sport from South Africa.

***

A total number of eight Porsche 911s will be entered by Toothily Porsche in this year’s EA Safari Classic Rally.

Patrik Sandell, the former Junior World Rally Champion and former Subaru Motorsports Factory driver, will be competing on the East Africa Safari Classic Rally in a Tuthill Porsche 911.

Sandell has had an illustrious professional career winning the Junior World Rally Championship in 2006. He then went on to compete in over 40 WRC rallies but during the last eight years he has focused mainly on rallycross in America where he has been very successful, with multiple medals in the X Games and Nitro World Games and many race wins.

***