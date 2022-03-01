Kenya Cup rugby will be the poorer without traditional powerhouses Quins, Nondies, Impala

A lot has happened in sports this past week that is worthy of comment.

Owners of world football, Fifa, suspended Kenya for what they termed government interference, a move that was welcomed in some quarters while other sections of the football fraternity were left fearing Kenyan football was doomed.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed calmly asked Fifa to let the government streamline the Kenyan game whose administration was reeking of mismanagement and corruption.

This Kenyan tiff with Fifa and the inevitable international ban is not new and will happen again as long as the world football body buries its head in the sand and “sees and hears no evil” whenever its bungling national affiliates are accused of malpractice and corruption by central authorities.

It is a new beginning for cricket. Cricket Kenya (CK) held national elections after almost a year of the game being run by a government constituted caretaker committee.

Kenyan cricket has endured many years of wrangles this millennium as the standards plummeted to an all-time low.

A country that reached the semi-finals of the 2003 World Cup and were at one time top 10 in the ODI ranking and on the brink of joining the elite Test status, is now wallowing in the lower echelons of the game.

New CK chairman, Mombasa-based businessman Monaj Patel, has his work cut out in a sport whose change in fortune in just a decade is astounding.

But it is in rugby that I pen, (or should I say type?) this comment with some personal feelings.

Nondescripts, the oldest and most accomplished rugby club in the country, was relegated from the top tier Kenya Cup after finishing last in the league table.

The other traditional powerhouses Kenya Harlequin and Impala tied on points in the relegation zone.

Initially, Quins looked to be the team relegated by virtue of an inferior points difference against Impala.

However, following a union’s league and competition meeting, it was announced that Impala had been relegated based on the head-to-head meeting with Quins this season.

Nonetheless, relegation of any two of this three behemoths of Kenyan rugby is akin to

Brazil and Germany failing to qualify for the Fifa World Cup.

The dropping of Quins and Nondies would be profound for two reasons. First, these clubs hold the distinction of having never been relegated from the Kenya Cup.

Kenya’s foremost rugby union club competition was inaugurated in 1979, though leading rugby researcher Paul Okongo tells me the first competition was played in 1969 with Nondies beating Impala in the final played on August 18.

Second, the names Nondies, Quins, Impala have been synonymous with premier rugby in Kenya.

Nondies are in fact the most successful team in the competition with a record 17 titles.

Their five titles in a row, plundered between 1978 and 1982 is unprecedented. KCB could equal that wonderful record if they win the league this season.

Now, that will be another story.

Quins have won eight Kenya Cup titles, only surpassed by Nondies, and Impala with 10 crowns.

For some of us who had the privilege of playing these former giants at the height of their powers, their big drop is, well, big.

I remember making my Kenya Cup debut in 1994 for Stanchart RFC against a ruthlessly efficient Nondies at their lush green Parklands Sports Club pitch.

You never confess this to even your teammates, but as I stood at the back of the field at my fullback position and stared at the men, dressed in all white, on the opposite side, there was fear in my heart.

Fear that we would be given a thorough beating, and indeed we were.

Back then Nondies was brimming with internationals and expatriates well versed in the art of the game, the likes of the dynamic Evans brothers, Neil McRae,David Francombe, Richard Coate, Paul Keir, Paul Ngonga, Shaka Kwach, Mike Aung, Cullen Gray and Francis Mutuku, just to name a few.

It was the same case with Kenya Harlequin. The only consolation for those on the receiving end of these teams’ firepower was a respectable scoreline.

Opposing teams played to lose by a small margin. Then there were the tours abroad these clubs organised regularly.

One memorable tour by Nondies was to Canada in1976 where they won the Montreal Sevens.

I deserted my beloved KCB for “hated” Harlequins in 2002, in part to search for glory but also to be part of their widely publicisedtwo-week tour of South Africa.

A tour is a tour, if you catch my drift, but we also learned a lot about the game from our opponents and the very knowledgeable South African coaches.

A supremely confident Quins, brimming with Springboks-induced rugby skills, returned home to storm the Kenya Cup final unbeaten only to be upset in the final by Impala.

“You aint seen nothing like the Mighty Quins!” They promptly righted matters by wresting the title from their Ngong Road neighbours the following season.

It is really hard to envisage a Kenya Cup without familiar Nondies and Quins or Impala.

Opposing teams loved to hate them for their arrogance, success and cockiness, enhancing the rivalry and competitive spirit.