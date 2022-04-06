Kenya can only intensify fight against doping

It must have been heartbreaking for the athletics fraternity to hear that World Athletics have decided to keep Kenya in Category “A” of the anti-doping regulations introduced in 2018.

These set of regulations enhanced the responsibility of member federations towards incidents of doping by their nationals. It means that athletes from these countries have to meet stringent requirements in and out of competition before participating in major international events.

Being a Category “A” country means that Kenya has had to live with the tag of a hotbed of doping culprits, rather than the cradle of long distance athletics – as has been the norm.

Four years since we were lumped into this category, Athletics Kenya, in conjunction with other stakeholders, have fought tooth and nail to weed out this vice.

To see us stuck in Category A – for one more year at least – must really feel as if our efforts are in vain. However, the latest development should not dishearten us but solidify our resolve to reduce these cases.

I would like to echo the words of our president, Jack Tuwei: “Every athlete should understand that there is no shortcut to success but to work hard, run clean and win fairly.” It is unfortunate to see that most athletes with doping offences are elite runners who have interacted with the who-is-who in the sport and know anti-doping rules from the top of their heads.

Whereabouts failure continues to be the dragon that is swallowing the careers of most athletes cited for doping violations. As AK, we have worked hand-in-hand with stakeholders, such as Anti Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) and Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), through workshops to enlighten athletes on this rule.

The media have also been our pivotal partners in reiterating to all athletes how to fill their whereabouts, when to update it and the information to provide. Yet, it beggars belief to see athletes getting cited for whereabouts failures each and every day.

It is such individual mistakes that collectively contribute to our increased stay in Category “A”. Rather than cry over spilt milk, every athlete and stakeholder in this industry must introspect on what they have done wrong and need to do to reverse the trend.

We will continue with our workshops and providing opportunities for athletes to be tested as per anti-doping requirements prior to competitions. It is up to every athlete to be cognizant of these rules and to follow them religiously.

Woe unto you if you fall foul of them for Kenya’s continued stay as a Category “A” country means tougher times ahead for the athletes.