Keeping top players big boost for AFC Leopards

By holding on to our best players for the new season, we are on the right track to establish a strong and formidable squad that will work in harmony.

As we hope for the best come next season, our newly elected Secretary-General Gilbert Andugu, has assured me that the club has managed to retain all the top players for the future.

Head coach, Patrick Aussems who denied having started any negotiation with another team has also confirmed that he won’t be leaving before the end of his contract, insisting that he will help the team reclaim lost glory.

As Aussems will be looking to end our 23-year title drought, I believe next season will be one full of hope for our beloved club.

Last season was very challenging, but the youngsters managed to punch above their weight to finish in the top five on 49 points, behind Nairobi City Stars, Gor Mahia, Kakamega Homeboyz and winners Tusker FC. The squad should be commended for the good work, commitment and performance.

Those who watched most fixtures, will agree that despite the financial constraints, Leopards produced some of the best football in the league.

Initially ruled out by pundits and a section of fans, the youngsters defied all odds to put up a sterling performance. I can confirm without any fear of contradiction that coach Aussems has a balanced squad to work with this season.

During the Lidonde Memorial tournament in Kakamega, I saw plenty of talent from the youngsters who have settled quickly in their positions and are now reportedly being courted by top teams locally. However, team manager Albert Wesonga has insisted that Ingwe will not lose them cheaply.

Financially stable clubs including Police FC are reportedly leading the race to acquire more prospects from the Den after poaching captain Marvin Nabwire and Daniel Musamali.

In Kakamega where they won the inaugural Lidonde Cup, the youngsters showed fighting spirit proving that Leopards has more young players who could soon turn professional like Collins Shichenje.

Even if the youngsters don’t reach the level that MacDonald Mariga and Victor Wanyama scaled, just like Shicenje, I believe they are eager to write their own chapter in Ingwe’s history books and have the potential to make successful careers in future.

In the early matches last season, Ingwe struggled for consistency owing to the inexperienced squad, but the arrival of John Marka Makwata, Cliff Nyakeya, Joseph Lopaga, Victor Omune and Levis Opiyo together with a few lads from the academy was a massive boost for the team.

Makwata, Nyakeya and Omune have sharpened the attack, while the youngsters from the academy have improved the squad with their dribbling skills and ball control. Just like his elder brother Collins, Ronald Shichenje is also unplayable on a good day with his dribbling skills making him an asset upfront.