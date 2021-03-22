Keepers’ trainer Ochieng’s exit alone won’t clear the rot at Gor

I have never seen a resignation - some claim it was a dismissal - celebrated as wildly as that of Gor Mahia goalkeeper trainer Willis Ochieng’.

When Gor Mahia fan Tony Anelka made the announcement on his Facebook page, the reactions were thick and furious with the general agreement that the Ochieng’s departure was long overdue. The celebrations were palpable.

“He should have resigned two years back...Not late” was the opinion of a reader and possibly a K’Ogalo fan Gordon Menna, a view shared with Ochieng Otieno who simply bellowed, “Good riddance.”

However, there are those who were of the opinion that the club is rotten from the top and that the entire officialdom of Gor Mahia should be sent out to pasture.

Even before the ink dried on Ochieng’s departure, another bombshell was dropped: Captain Kenneth Muguna had been demoted and was replaced by Harun Shakava. No mention was made as for the reason for this development.

What is coming clear is that these changes are meant to improve the club’s tidings which have been on a low slide in the recent past. The teams we used to beat, as a matter of routine in the premier league, can now hardly wait to meet us to serve us a good beating.

As we the fans mourn day in day out, it has been business as usual for the men and women we elected to steer our club.

So much so that I am on record calling for serious beatings that will see Gor Mahia earn a relegation. My argument was premised on the fact that such a shameful happening would help to open the eyes of those in charge to see how low we have sunk and help them mend their ways.

I was also of the opinion that the club be disbanded, and we start afresh. The stance earned me some very strong abuses from irate fans who felt I was being reckless.

I still stand by my opinion. Gor Mahia needs to go lower than low for anything tangible to come out of it.

As we are, we seem to have developed a deep liking for mediocrity and we fear good performance one would think winning a match would leave us with a running stomach.

I share the sentiments of those saying that Ochieng’s resignation or sacking and the shuffling of the team’s armband holders are a drop of bucket water in the Indian Ocean- totally inconsequential.

There have been rumours swirling around that there are some people- some of whom are said to be club officials- involved in the despicable habit of match-fixing. I would be lying if I said I have any evidence of the same.

However, those holding the reins of power in the club have the wherewithal to launch investigations and nail the culprits.

What about a commission of inquiry where members are invited to give evidence of those they believe are making money out of the club through match-fixing?

I am sure there are many people with the interests of Gor Mahia at heart and who will not hesitate to name and shame these cretins giving us sleepless nights as they and their wretched families earn tidy sums, growing fat and silly at the expense of the rest of the fans.

Furthermore, I believe match-fixing is a crime under the laws of this country and for this reason the club can easily invite sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) to lend a hand.

Then the culprits can be thrown to jail and the keys thrown into the deep blue sea. That way, we would have really helped our club.