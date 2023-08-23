Keep your head up Omanyala, you are a national treasure

When it comes to heroes, they make them no better than one Ferdinand Omurwa Omanyala.

This is a man who has risen from the ashes to become the fastest man in Africa.

He may have finished seventh in the men’s 100m at the World Championships in Budapest but that does not negate what he has achieved thus far on his way to the grand stage.

Omanyala is the true definition of the resilient spirit that defines us as Kenyans. He has come a long way and jumped through many hurdles to feature in the conversation as one of the world’s top sprinters, ranked seventh as of now.

Omanyala is the pride of not only a nation but also Mama Afrika who can be proud that one of her sons dreamt of conquering the world and came within seconds of actually doing that.

Making history as the first Kenyan to ever qualify for the men’s 100m at a global competition is a feat whose impact will be felt for many years to come.

That young upcoming sprinter in a tiny village in Western Kenya who saw what the Vihiga-born sprinter achieved in Budapest will surely be dreaming of one day making it to the same stage and – maybe – becoming the first African to clinch the world title.

Already, we have witnessed Omanyalamania in action at various local events across the country, such as the Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend Meetings and the National Championships.

Since he became the first Kenyan to compete in the semi-finals of the men’s 100m at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the number of athletes registering for sprints races in Kenya has increased a hundredfold such that organisers have had to increase the number of heats in most cases.

Omanyala is the reason why Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour has grown in leaps and bounds.

He is the reason why people from all walks of life jam the stadium just to see him and he has never disappointed in the last four editions.

Admittedly, for a country that has traditionally shone in middle and long-distance races, it is interesting that the men’s 100m is one of the most-cheered and emotionally charged contests in local competitions. Fans are always on the edge of their seats, ready to shout themselves hoarse at the sound of the start gun—all because of Omanyala.

All these are evidence that Omanyala is a hero who deserves to be celebrated despite the latest results in Budapest.

Setbacks make us strong and I am sure Omanyala is bound to bounce back with the Paris Olympic Games just ‘around the corner’.

Chin up superstar, you have done us proud. Now, get some rest, re-strategise and let’s go and conquer the world again.