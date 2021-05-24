Keep you eye on the ball for Caf slot

Forewarned is forearmed. AFC Leopards has to take this proverb seriously.

This is because since the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League kicked off, the team has consistently been in the top five.

The difference between league leaders and AFC Leopards is just a point, meaning if Ingwe maintains the form it had before the league was halted in March due to coronavirus, winning the league this season is within their reach.

FKF has a deadline to submit Kenya's representatives in Confederation of African Football (Caf) competitions before the domestic season comes to an end in August. The team that will be at the top by June 30 will earn the Caf Champions League slot.

In a statement sent to FKF-PL clubs, the federation’s CEO Barry Otieno said that is the deadline for member associations to submit names of their representatives for inter-club competitions, meaning that the selection will be determined before the domestic season comes to an end.

FKF says the decision to award Caf Champions League spot to the team leading the league at the said date has been occasioned by the fact the league calendar (fixtures) will not have concluded due to disruption occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic.

We have issues with former players and members of the technical bench which Fifa says must be resolved before Ingwe is allowed to sign new players.

AFC Leopards has been ordered by Fifa to pay Andre Casa Mbungo Sh6 million for breach of contract.

The club is already serving a two-year transfer ban after failing to settle outstanding dues for Rwandan midfielder Vincent Habamahoro totaling to Sh1.8 million.

We have a very strong side that can beat any team in Kenya right now, but FKF Premier League is a different cup of tea.

We must admit the standards have not improved significantly to give our teams a competitive edge against teams from Tanzanian, Zambian, South African, Congolese, Egyptian, Tunisian or Senegalese leagues.

If AFC Leopards gets the opportunity to represent the country it will obviously need to strengthen its defence, midfield and the wings.

The team must therefore sign experienced players, and that is why we need to find answers to Fifa's ban on players’ recruitment.

National Executive Committee (NEC) must therefore revisit the understanding it reached with the Counties of Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Vihiga and Trans-Nzoia and top politicians for financial support to be able to offset dues owed to former players and technical bench staff who have petitioned Fifa.

It will not be surprising if more claims are made, we have seen it across the fence where the pretenders in Green have sunk up to the neck in debts.

Preparations for participation in Caf competitions should therefor begin now rather than waiting for June 30.

As commanders of a daring battalion in blue, symbol of strength, NEC must be ready for war! We are here as AFC Leopards to redefine quality and victory at continental level.

After all, we are the only team in Kenya that has reached the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League in the past than any other team in Kenya (remember the competition has changed names many times).