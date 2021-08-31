KCB National Rally Championship heads to Mombasa

Carl Tundo.

Kenyan driver Carl Tundo steers his Volkswagen Polo GTI with Kenyan co-driver Timothy Jessop during the SS11 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Lake Elmenteita, Kenya, on June 26, 2021, with Sleeping Warrior Hill in the background.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The former leading Kenya National Rally Championship contenders will drive a Datsun PA10 (John Rose) and Ford Escort Mark2 (Lee Rose) respectively.
  • The 10-day marathon raid rally will be held in November this year. Over 72 participants from across the globe have entered the World famous rally.


Mombasa Motor Club will stage the next round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship on September 18 and 19.

