Karan still leads KNRC race after Nanyuki Rally

Karan Patel has maintained the lead in the overall standings of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship following his victory in Nanyuki Rally at the weekend.

Patel leads the table with 167 points followed by Jasmeet Chana on 161. By finishing first and second respectively in the Power Stage of the Nanyuki Rally, Chana and Karan scored extra championship points.

Leo Varese, who won the Fomula Two Category in Nanyuki, is now lying a distant third in the championship with 60 points. He is followed by Carl Tundo with 58 points and Maxine Wahome with 57 points.

***

Former national navigator champion, Piers Daykin, successfully returned to action in Nanyuki after a long absence. Partnered by Tariq Malik, the former co-driver to Lee Rose finished third in a Datsun 280Z car.

***

National Classic Class in Nanyuki Rally was contested mostly by veteran drivers like Ian Duncan whose Datsun 280Z finished fifth. Carl Tundo’s Triumph TR7 returned in fourth place.

***

While Raaji Bharij/Ravi Soni and Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din were disqualified from Nanyuki Rally after missing out a Time Control, Sameer and his navigator were fined Sh41,000/ for speeding in a zone with 50kph speed limit.

***

Mombasa will stage the next round of the KBL-sponsored KNRC on October 15 and16.Thereafter, two more rounds will be left before the season ends.

Rallye Sports Club of Nairobi will host its round on November 5 and 6, and Simba Union Club will close the season on November 26 and 27.

***

Rwanda will host the penultimate round of the 2022 African Rally Championship on September 24 and 25. Zambia will close the ARC season with its event on October 23 and 24.

***

Eleven out of 21 cars finished the Nanyuki Rally at the weekend

DNation bodytext ragged : Provisional Results: 1. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX), 2. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi EvoX), 3. Piers Daykin Tariq Malik (Datsun 280Z), 4. Carl Tundo/Samuel Taylor (Triumph TR7), 5. Ian Duncan/Jaspal Matharu (Nissan Datsun 240Z), 6. Issa Amwari/Edward Njoroge (Mitsubishi EvoX), 7. Steve Mwangi/Dennis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza), 8. Maxine Wahome/Murage Waigwa (Subaru Impreza), 9. Leo Varese Kigondu Kareithi (Toyota Auris), 10. Daren Miranda/Vinay Varsani (Subaru Impreza), 11. Edward Maina/Anthony Gichohi (Subaru Impreza).

***