Karan retains second place on ARC table

Karan Patel maintains his second place in the overall standings of the 2022 African Rally Championship (ARC) despite finishing sixth overall the Pearl of Africa Rally in Uganda in a Ford Fiesta.

Patel and his navigator Tauseef Khan wound up 10th overall in the third round of the ARC series.

They had rejoined the rally on the second day after going off the stage on the first day.

The FIA Super Rally Rule allows drivers to rejoin the event on the second day with a penalty of five minutes for every stage missed.

Zambia’s Leroy Gomes and Urshilla Gomes in Ford Fiesta remained in the lead of the 2022 ARC standings despite finishing in second place.

Ugandans Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya won their home round of the 2022 African Rally Championship driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

Fast-rising Kimathi McRae and his navigator Kioni Mwangi were the other best placed Kenyan crew in the eighth position at the wheels of their Ford Fiesta.

***

Eldoret will host the next round of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship.

The event to be organised by the East African Safari Rally Limited will be run on May 28 . The rally will start at 6.30am and end at 2.12pm.

The official reconnaissance of the route for the rally will be done on May 27.

A total of four competitive stages will be repeated twice. The longest stage will be 34.46 kilometres while the shortest stage will be 14.86km.

The final stage, which will be considered as the Power Stage, will be 17km.

Organisers will run all the stages on open roads where public roads will be closed to ordinary vehicles.

The total competitive distance will be 179.16 km while the liaison distance will be 156km. The total distance will be 335.16 km.

Eka Hotel in Eldoret will be the venue for the rally headquarters while the Service Park will be based at the Rupa Mall Eldoret.

Former Kenya National Rally Champion Azar Anwar will drive the Route Opener 0 Car while Shameer Yusuf will be the Route Sweeper.

The Eldoret Rally stages are as follows: SS1 Cheptiret Primary, SS2 Chebai, SS3 A.T.C., SS4 Seret, SS5 Cheptiret Primary, SS6 Chebai, SS7 A.T.C. and SS8 Seret.

***

Did you know that....

Rally cars are permitted to deviate from the centre line of the rally route to a maximum of six metres, instead of the originally allowed 10 m.

The rule for the selection of the starting positions for the opening leg of a rally is now based on the five fastest drivers in the first stage and not 15 as previously allowed.