Karan Patel set for African Rally Championship

Karan Patel, the 2022 Motorsports Personality of the Year, will tackle the 2023 African Rally Championship (ARC) series, in addition to the rounds of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC).

His first ARC event will be Bandama Rally next month followed by the Equator Rally of Kenya.

Patel won the 2022 KNRC title, but failed to win the ARC crown which was clinched by Leroy Gomes of Zambia.

***

The Kenya Motor Sports Federation has modified rules governing the Types of rally cars participating in the 2023 KNRC season.

For drivers entered with a Rally2 car complying with 2022, it will be possible to use the old part after applying a joker (except reliability and safety jokers).

For drivers entered with a Super 2000-Rally car complying with 2013, it will be possible to use lapsed errata without any penalty.

An FIA technical passport is mandatory for S2000, Rally2 and RGT cars.(optional for cars entered in a rally of an FIA Cup or Trophy).

RGT cars in compliance must have a valid FIA RGT technical passport.

National cars are eligible to enter the championship in their respective class.

These cars must, however, comply with the safety requirements as stipulated in the rules.

The national cars are classified as follows: Supplementary Class: Production vehicles and touring vehicles with expired homologation, run in total conformity with their FIA homologation papers.

Specialty Prepared Vehicles SPV: a) Vehicles with no previous homologation or supplementary class vehicles with modifications due to non-availability of parts.

b) Any vehicle not in its original production form in respect to body and

engine.

c) Drivers with disabilities who have modified the currently homologated or expired homologated vehicles, shall be classified under this class.

Two Wheel Drive F2: Two-wheel drive vehicles, either rear or front wheel drive under 3000cc cubic capacity and normally aspirated, or upto 1300cc forced induction.

Classic Class cars are permitted to enter this class as long as they cannot score for both Two-wheel Drive Class and Classic Car Class.

Classic Cars: Historic rally cars built before 31 December 1985, complying with the technical section of the supplementary regulations of the East African Classic Safari Rally, are eligible in the KNRC championship.

Group S: This will be for cars conforming to current Group S requirements but with freedom to change following items: a) Gearbox, b) 35mm Turbo Restrictor, c) Airbox, d) Cooling (intercooler, radiator, oil coolers), e) Side windows and rear screen.

Cross Country Cars SSV: Vehicles conforming to the 2023 Appendix J, are eligible to compete in the ARC rallies. They must be specifically permitted in the Supplementary Regulations within a T4 class.

GROUP B13 (Group NR4 and R4): Over 2000cc four-wheel drive vehicles with valid Group N/S or R4 homologation.

The Allowed upgrades are and limited to: a) Sequential gearbox, b) Turbo restrictor maximum 35mm, c) Oil cooler and intercooler relocation, d) Carbon airbox and larger air filter, e) Aluminium radiator, f) Larger engine and gearbox coolers,.