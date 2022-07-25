Karan Patel reigns supreme in Tanzania

Karan Patel recorded his second victory of the 2022 African Rally Championship by winning the Tanzania Rally over the weekend.

Driving a Ford Fiesta, the Kenyan driver navigated by Tauseef Khan has thus pulled within 28 points of Leroy Gomes of Zambia with two more rounds remaining.

Leroy and Urshilla Gomes of Zambia continue to do well in the series after finishing second in the rally over the weekend.

The Zambians have so far won the Bandama and Uganda rallies before finishing second in the Equator Rally. The Zambian driver was at the wheels of a similar rally car.

Tufhil Amin, who finished in third place, was the best placed driver in the National Class driving a Subaru Impreza GC8.

Hamza Anwar was the best placed FIA Young Star driver in third place driving a Ford Fiesta with Adnan Din.

Maxine Wahome finished way down in the 15th place after losing valuable minutes in the last competitive section.

McRae Kimathi retired from the rally after losing control of his Ford Fiesta on the final day.

Mechanical issues forced Dharam Pandya‘s Subaru Impreza out of the rally with two stages remaining.

Twenty-two cars finished the rally.

***

Musa Locho has played an important role in making sure rally cars participating in the African Rally Championship comply with the FIA Rules.

Locho was also in Tanzania after his official duties in the Safari Rally.

The Tanzania Rally was handled by senior officials from Kenya. Raju Chagger was the Clerk the Course, George Mwangi the FIA Steward and Locho was the Chief FIA Technical Officer

“I was quite happy with the cars taking part in the Tanzania Rally as they were the same cars that had gone through the process in the Safari Rally," Locho said.

The Kenyan is the first-ever indigenous FIA Technical official from the Africa.

***

Rwanda will host the next round of the 2022 African Rally Championship (ARC) in September.

Zambia will host the last round of the series after South Africa withdrew from the ARC series due to lack of funds.

There are a total of seven rounds in the series. Tanzania was the fifth event of the current series.

***

Urshilla Gomes was the best placed female competitor in the Tanzania Rally after guiding her husband Leroy to the second overall position at the wheels of the Ford Fiesta.

Leroy leads the ARC table with 102 points followed by Karan Patel with 75 points and Giancarlo Davite with 38.

Gomes just needs to finish in the top-three positions in the last two rallies to make sure of taking the ARC title regardless of what Patel does.

***

Safety cars in Rallying

There are 000 or Triple Zero Car, which leave 30-40 minutes before the first car departs.