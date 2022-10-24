Karan Patel misses out on ARC crown despite Zambia win

Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan won the Rally of Zambia but lost their bid to win the 2022 Africa Rally Championship (ARC) title.

The ARC title was won by Leroy and Urshilla Gomes after the crew finished in second place in their home round of the ARC series.

Hamza Anwar won the 2022 ARC Junior Championship title after finishing fourth in the Zambia Rally with Adnan Din.

McRae Kimathi became the new ARC3 Champion after finishing third overall with Mwangi Kioni.

The final 2022 ARC Standings (TOP 10): 1. Leroy Gomes (ZAM) 150, 2. Karan Pqtel (KEN) 135, 3. Hamza Anwar (KEN) 74, 4. Jeremiah Wahome (KEN) 70, 5. McRae Kimathi 64, 6. Jas Mangat (UGA) 49, 7. Maxine Wahome (KEN) 45, 8. Giancarlo Davite (RWA) 38, 9. Yasin M Nasser (UG) 34, 10. Jasmeet Chana (KEN) 21.

ARC JUNIOR: 1. Hamza Anwar 111, 2. McRae Kimathi 100, 3. Jeremy Wahine 97, 4. Maxine Wahome 64, 5. Rio Smith 17.

ARC3: 1. McRae Kimathi 105, 2. Jeremiah Wahome 97, 3. Hamza Anwar 84, 4 Maxine Wahome 40

***

The three-day Safari Mini Classic Rally will begin with documentation on the December 8.

The main action will start on December 9 to 11. The total distance will be about 1100kms divided into three days of action with one day set aside for rest.

Thirty crews have already submitted their entries for the East African Safari Mini Classic Rally to be held in December.

Aslam Khan, the main driver from the ALS Team, will miss his first Classic Rally.

His brother Arshad Khan will drive his Porsche 911 navigated by his son Farhaaz Khan. Arshard has always navigated Aslam in the previous rounds.

Shakeel Khan, driving one of the two cars entered by ALS, said he was happy and ready for the rally.

‘’I have done one Main Classic and one Mini Classic in the Ford and finished the Mini Classic 25th overall,’’ Khan told Nation Sport.

The full entry list: 1. Jonathan Somen/Richard (Ford Escort MK2), 2. Arshad Khan/Farhaaz Khan (Porsche 911), 3. Shakeel Khan/Assad Mughal (Ford Escort MK1), 4. Lola Verlaque / TBA (VW Golf MK1), 5. Malcolm Rich/Adrian Cavenagh (Ford Escort MK2), 6. Remon Vos/Stephane Prevot (Porsche 911), 7. Bar Vanhaverbeke/TBA (Mercedes), 8. Raaji Bharij Ravi Soni (Ford Escort MK1), 9. Sam Karangatha Steve Nyorri (Datsun 180B), 10. Ian Duncan/Anthony Nielsen (Datsun 280Z), 11. Eric Bengi Gatimu Mindo (Datsun Violet GT), 12. Kavisi Evans Kavisi/Absalom Aswani (Datsun Violet GT), 13. Nish Lakhani/Teeku Patel (Datsun 1600 SSS), 14. Ann Taieth/TBA (Datsun 1600 SSS), 15. Steven Parkinson/Russell Parkinson (Ford Escort MK2), 16. Rajesh Maini/Devan Bhundia (Ford Escort MK1), 17. Azar Anwar/TBA (BMW 535), 18. Bobby Chaudry/Mudasar Chaudry (Nissan Silvia), 19. Tariq Khan/TBA (Datsun 1600 SSS), 20. Hamza Anwar Adnan Din (Datsun PA10), 21. Asad Anwar/Rob Warmisham (Toyota Levin), 22. Rajay Sehmi/Raj Jutley (Porsche 911), 23. Piers Daykin/TBA (Datsun 280Z), 24. Malcolm Destro/TBA (Datsun 280Z), 25. Baldev Chager/Gareth Dawe (Porsche 911), 26. Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Triumph TR7), 27. Samman Vohra/Kishan Kondola (Rage Buggy), 28. Adil Haq/Kavit Dave (Range Rover), 29. Jose Sardinha/Glen Castle (Pajero), 30. Robbie Calder/TBA (TBA).

***

The next round of the 2022 KBL-sponsored Kenya National Rally Championship will be staged by the Rally Sports Club of Nairobi on November 5 and 6.

***

These are the rules for the ARC rallies:

Cars are permitted to deviate from the centre line of the route to a tolerance of six metres, instead of 10 metres previously.