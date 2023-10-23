Karan climbs to the top of ARC rankings

Karan Patel is the new leader of the 2023 African Rally Championship table after winning the penultimate round of the series in Zambia over the weekend.

Patel and his navigator, Tauseef Khan lead the table with 130 points followed by Jas Mangat of Uganda in the second place with 114 points.

The previous leader of the series, Yasin Nasser of Uganda failed to finish the Zambian and now lies third on 87 points. Karan has to finish ahead of Mangat in the Tanzania Rally to be guaranteed the African title.

A win in an ARC event earns 30 points followed by 24 pts for the second placed driver and 21 for the third placed driver.

***

Former Safari Rally winner, Glen Edmunds will drive a Skoda Fabia 1400cc rally car in the East African Safari Classic Rally in December.

“I must thank my sponsors for helping me tackle one of the toughest events in the World. My sponsors will be TYM Motorsport, Ronalds and Associates, Glen Edmunds Advance Driving, Flamex and Hambufreight. I am looking forward to the event,” said Edmunds.

***

The penultimate round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship, the Guru Nanak Rally, will be held on November 4-5 on the outskirts of Elementaita.

The rally, to be organised by the Sikh Union Club, will have six competitive stages in addition to a power stage at the tail end of the rally.

The power stage is a special stage that usually runs as the final stage of a rally.

Additional championship points are available to the fastest five crews through the stage regardless of where they actually finished in the rally.

Unlike normal special stages, which are timed to a 10th of a second, the timing of the power stage is to a 1000th of a second.

Three stages will be done twice. The longest stage is 25.33km while the shortest one is 21.15km. The total distance is 193.25km of which 160.11km will be competitive.

The Service Park will be based at Elementaita where the rally will officially start and finish.

Dali Kalsi will be the Event Director while Onkar Kalsi will be the Clerk of the Course. Onkar’s deputies are Qahir Rahim and Pipi Renu. Viren Goricha will be in charge of the scrutineering.

***