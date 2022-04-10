Kakamega Homeboyz giving us something to cheer about!

With the Fifa suspension on Kenya and the present confusion that has taken up much of our time and energy, we seem not to notice that things are still happening.

Yes, our football is now like a kite flown up high into the sky and the string is broken. We are out of control and we are spinning without a particular direction!

The real effects of the ban and the ineptness of the FKF caretaker Committee are sinking deep into our psyches but the Kenya Premier league is still running.

This time round we may have a very different kind of scenario at the top of the table of standings.

Quite unexpectedly, Kakamega Homeboyz have been doing wonders this season and we believe they may be soon crowned Kenyan champions.

Traditional league title contenders like Gor Mahia and Tusker are panting from a distance of almost 10 points behind the Homeboyz.

It is a form that has been noticed recently but those keen on following the progress of this team know that it has come with a lot of hard work and discipline on the part of the team.

The dominance of the Nairobi-based teams is just about to be broken and the greater cheers are bound to emanate from the western part of the country at the end of this season.

As we went to press yesterday, the Kakamega-based side were facing Sofapaka in Nairobi. They just needed five wins and a draw over the next six matches to win their first ever league title.

A sampling of statistics is the only way to scan their good form this season.

They have only lost one game in the last 24 matches. The icing of the cake was the last week’s whipping of Ulinzi Stars which surely rejuvenated their confidence and whetted their appetite for success. The western Kenya lads put in four goals past the soldiers’ goalmouth.

It is a great ambition and we must take this early opportunity to congratulate the management, the coaching staff and the great players for pursuing this dream and making it possible. We are not betting addicts but we are sure these lads can create a feat that we shall talk about for a long time to come.

In the same breath, we must plead with the authorities of this land to work hard enough to secure a reprieve from Fifa for the sake of these lads.

I shudder to think that if they clinch the title, they may not be allowed to try their prowess against other African Champions in the continental club fest!

This will be a great injustice and a let-down; a sure dream killer. The ministry must move with haste to make peace with Fifa so that great things happen to our boys.