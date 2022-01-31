Juma was a key stakeholder in Kenyan football

Today I reserve this space for our number one fan- Isaac Juma- who was a true example of a real fan and supporter of football.

Also nicknamed “Ingwe”, meaning a Leopards in Luhya dialect, Juma, who lived, ate and breathed football, was hacked to death at his rural home in Mumias on Wednesday night over land issues.

The attackers slashed him several times, inflicting deep injuries on his head, neck and other parts of the body.

The man Kenyans had celebrated as the leading football fan lay sprawled on the floor in a pool of blood as the attackers fled into the dark.

As we continue mourning the senseless killing of Juma, I thank the detectives for arresting a suspect in connection with the murder, and urge the police to move with speed to bring all his killers to book.

Kenya has lost a key stakeholder in football, an ardent follower and a key supporter who gave his all for AFC Leopards and the national team- Harambee Stars

Kenyan football has lost a diligent supporter, who when a goal was scored, could make an electric lap around the pitch, before rolling on the ground several times in appreciation for the scored goal, while waving to the ecstatic fans until when sporting activities was banned in March 2020.

The very jovial and passionate supporter, who painted his bare chested body and hair with colours of his favourite teams, became a centre of attraction to thousands of fans and dignitaries for over three decades. His football theatrics endeared him to fans, politicians and advertisers.

He branded himself with Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards colours, images of a few products from advertisers were inscribed on his chest, a brand that soon became his trademark in the multi-million football industry.

Juma, whose love for football can be traced way back in 1987 when Kenya hosted the All African Games, had retreated to his Mumias home a few years back and was occasionally seen a the Bukhungu Stadium, where he cheered on Kakamega Homeboyz.

Over years when I used to go to the stadium to watch league matches especially those involving AFC Leopards, Juma was ever present.

His contribution has not gone unnoticed even among politicians including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who mourned Juma as a legend who was a source of joy and pride in the sporting arena.

Amani National Congress boss Musalia Mudavadi said Juma was an ever-present face on terraces working up fans and his energy was motivate to the players in the pitch.

Deputy President William Ruto too expressed his shock and sympathy with Juma’s family. In his message of condolences, Ruto said Juma was friendly, ever jovial and passionate football supporter.

To the family, friends and relatives of the late Juma and to AFC Leopards community and Kenyan football at large, I mourn with you.