Juma was a key stakeholder in Kenyan football

Isaac Juma

Isaac Juma dances to the tunes of Kenya Police Band during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, on October 20, 2015. His killing has been linked to a family feud over ownership of a parcel of land.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • To the family, friends and relatives of the late Juma and to AFC Leopards community and Kenyan football at large, I mourn with you.
  • My thoughts are with the football fraternity during this painful time. Rest in Peace Juma!

Today I reserve this space for our number one fan- Isaac Juma- who was a true example of a real fan and supporter of football.

