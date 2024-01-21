Join us in celebrating ‘Ingwe’ at 60

When AFC Leopards fans and supporters converge on Nairobi in March this year to mark 60 years since the club was formed via the amalgamation of all Nairobi-based clubs having roots in Western Kenya, a special chapter should be reserved for the founders of this great club.

Abaluhya United Football Club (now AFC Leopards) was established on March 12, 1964, to rival Luo Union that was dominating the Kenyan league.

But Israel Mutoka, Ben Shikami Ashihundu, Joseph Akoya, Peter Shiyuka, Zakaria Shimechero (all deceased), among others, deserve a special mention whenever the history of this great club is written.

During their tenure as officials at the club in the 60s, they are credited for having scouted and recruited young talented players from Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma and Nakuru, notably Joe Kadenge, Jonathan Niva, Moses Wambwayi, Anthony Mukabwa, Livingston Madegwa, David Asibwa, John Nyawanga, Noah Wanyama, Charles Makunda, Hezekiah Ang’ana and Daniel Anyanzwa, among many others.

Leopards went on to win the league in 1966 and 1967, the year the team provided nine players to the national team that won the inaugural East and Central Africa Senior Challenge Cup.

The club won the FA Cup in 1967 and 1968. To date the club has 12 league titles, 10 Cup crowns and five Cecafa Club Championship titles.

According to the club’s acting chief executive officer, Albert Edson Wesonga, the special day will see supporters of the club participate in various activities including a special friendly match involving visiting AE Ramasa FC from Spain against former AFC Leopards players, fondly referred to as “Ingwe Legends.” Leopards’ youth team will also be involved in the friendlies that will offer opportunity for cultural exchange and the strengthening of football ties between clubs and countries.

Former Leopards official Vincent Shimoli, who was the vice-chairman during the late Alex Magelo’s tenure, said the day will be fun-filled, lots of traditional food will be served as legends will be recognised for their service. He said the club will also be planning for the future.

Photos of the past activities and achievement goals will be on display among other activities.

While encouraging more members to attend the celebrations, Shimoli said members will be allowed to nominate people for various club awards such as “best cheerleader”, “most dependable member”, “most dependable player” etc.

The focus is on fans, and there will a wide range of activities and events for people of all ages.

Fans will also have an opportunity to view Ingwe’s past matches on the television, apart from the musical performances, plays and comedy shows.