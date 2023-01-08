Its time we ended the storm in our football, it is serving us no good

The Fifa World Cup is now over. The enthusiasm is slowly congealing into treasured memories, bitter or uplifting. It is over.

The debate on who is the G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) is losing its special juice. Those that deem the Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, or anyone else who played when they were starry eyed can stay with their own conclusions.

We salute humbly to Pele’s abilities and tip our hats in honour.

However, we took an unexpected break from reminding our loyal readers about the state of our own football back here at home.

We have concentrated on the global stage for a healthy while until we blacked out our own football and pretended to be of the same level as the other poorer countries than we are.

It is time to get back and raise our voices sore until someday our country ventures into that coveted height and we make headlines all over the world, for good or for worse!

The Fifa World Cup began while we were still fumbling to meet Fifa directives so the paling ban on our football would be lifted.

The new Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has gone well in that direction and we are now presumably back to the fold.

We treat it as a victory of sorts but we must admit that we had to lick up our own vomit and reinstate the same bacteria into our innards!

The old wine in new wine skins decided that the 2021/2022 season just never happened. Nothing took place and clubs that took part in that league were just playing for fun.

The relegated and the promoted were all left confused. While dear Kenyans, you were glued to Qatar 2022, the Sports Disputes team quashed this cancellation of the league and gave the green light to the promoted teams to go ahead and join the FKF Premier League.

This decision was rubbished a few days later and those teams are back to the level they worked so hard to escape from!

While you were away, the league began in earnest and we do hope that if the FKF team has learnt anything, they may change to a better outfit with some tinge of gumption and a will to progress for this country; that they may have acquired just a drop of patriotism and a wish to make football possible in this country.

These are our New Year wishes and we believe they are possible to achieve! We should begin preparing for 2027!