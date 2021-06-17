It's high time women speak up in local football circles

Diana Koskey (centre) of Nakuru Queens and Anna Ongunga (left) and Pauline Naise of Kisumu All Starlets (right) vie for the ball during their Women Premier League match at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) show grounds on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Nakuru Queens won 3-1.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • Their insistence on silence has reached toxic levels, and it is sad that they who are feeling the pinch have chosen cowardice instead of standing up for the truth
  • The curtains came down on the KWPL last weekend, but you probably didn’t hear about it, because the usual noise regarding who gets what is back
  • Clubs from Zone 'B' are slightly more willing to talk, but they are powerless in the current matrix where most Zone 'A' clubs, seem to be reading from the federation’s script

When the history of post-millennium Kenyan football is written, the blame for the stunted growth and lack of accountability on every level of the game will be placed solely on the individuals who have held top positions at “Kandanda House”.

