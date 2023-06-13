It’s now full steam ahead to start of 2023 WRC Safari Rally

Indeed it's Safari Rally time. The hashtag #Twendesherehevasha is trending. Hotels are fully booked, and the first container with equipment for the teams was lifted by a crane from a lorry at the Service Park yesterday to signify the beginning of the WRC Safari Rally Kenya, the seventh round in the 13 rounds fixture.

This year’s edition will bring together 42 drivers including 10 from the exclusive pool of the best of the best in the world of rallying.

This is a Safari Rally edition which suffered hiccups earlier in the year, but now is a ship at full steam towards its intended destiny: being the best in the world.

Organisers have worked extremely hard with the blessings of President William Ruto.

The President was onboard a rally car driven by Carl Tundo last week and escorted the Safari project with a Sh1.5 billion government kitty. He made the Safari, as has been the tradition, a state function complete with support and intent.

The top drivers will start arriving in Nairobi from tomorrow together with their cars, notably from M-Sport Ford, Toyota Gazoo Racing and Hyundai that will be transported in cargo planes, effectively shifting the world of motorsport to Kenya.

The Safari will be held on June 22 to 25 in Nairobi and Naivasha and an anticipated 120 million people from 150 countries will follow the action from Naivasha.

The Safari will not only be a major economic activity generating millions of dollars but also a major sport activity and social forum for Kenyans to enjoy themselves.

The Safari's regional integration cannot be gainsaid with rally fans from Uganda and Tanzania already packing their bags to visit and make merry as usual. They would have liked to cheer their own but unforeseen circumstances forced top regional drivers to skip the Safari.

This also happened to local drivers who were either financially constrained or lacked proper machines to fit in the two categories of cars eligible to score points in the championship.

But this is the lull before the storm. The year 2023 is firming the ground for 2024 and beyond. If all goes well, a truly home grown driver ,irrespective of financial background, will one day climb into a top rally car and challenge the best in the world.

The government has achieved something that has remained elusive for the last 70 years. The sports ministry has announced the establishment of a rally academy for talent discovery and nurturing the next generation of world class drivers.

Kenya has talent, as it was proven in the period between 1970 to 1997 when factory teams relied on top local drivers to develop their machines and shore up their chances of winning the Safari.

Three of the local talent -- Joginder Singh, Shekhar Mehta and Ian Duncan won seven titles between themselves as works teams drivers.

Many more like Rob Collinge, Vic Preston Junior, Mike Kirkland and Patrick Njiru produced remarkable results for the factory teams. They all proved a match to the best in the world despite being part-timers.

Toyota by Cfao has donated three cars for the Rally Academy which will be headed by rallying ace Carl Tundo, the chairman of the WRC Safari Rally Local Organising Committee. Tundo is also competing in this year's Safari.

Tutors are not in short supply. Retired drivers like Njiru, Azar Anwar and Baldev Chager can be used to share their extensive expertise, and at the same time give back to the sport as resident trainers.

Inquiries have been numerous from many young people including women who will this year be sponsored by the government.

Hopefully, other motor franchises will borrow a leaf from Cfao and be involved in motorsport. Afterall, there is no other forum that has proven as the best marketing tool for the car market than the Safari Rally.