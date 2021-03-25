It’s better to be safe than sorry in fight against Covid-19

Athlete safety and health is more important than any event. That’s why, on behalf of Athletics Kenya, I want to apologise to all athletes following the postponement of the World Relay Championships trials earlier slated for this weekend at the Nyayo National Stadium.

I want to particularly apologise to the invited countries for the inconveniences we have caused them. We were all looking forward to the event, but unforeseen circumstances forced us to shelve it.

We are all aware of the current coronavirus situation and as much as we wanted to run our programmes, we are curtailed by the pandemic.

The rising numbers of coronavirus casualties in the country is the reason why we decided to put brakes on the relay trials. The event is very key for us as it is meant to be used as a yardstick to pick a team to the World Relays Championships in May 1 and 2 in Silesia, Poland.

This is why we are still monitoring the situation to see when and how to handle the issue. However, one thing is clear: We will have to run the event sometime in April, subject to the coronavirus situation.

Allow me to take this opportunity to warn athletes that this virus is not a joke, and they have to take care of themselves if they are to survive this third wave. We must follow the government’s protocols to the letter if we are to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

Let’s wash our hands, maintain social distance and wear a face mask at all times.

Lately, I have observed that most people wear masks simply for fear of arrests — just as they have done over the years with safety belts in public vehicles. We don’t really have to take that route with regards to this pandemic.

We have a career to keep and that is why we have to be responsible and even assume the role of Covid-19 marshals in a bid to take care of our communities.

Covid-19 is real and the earlier we realise this, the better. We have read and heard of stories of hospitals beds, which are full with Covid-19 patients as health workers are in a dilemma over which critically patients to admit.

We have all lost someone who was close to us or someone prominent and this should serve as a lesson that things are not looking good.

However, we also need to learn to live with Covid-19 and as athletes we must train either individually or in smaller groups and maintain social distance.

This is because life is about giving your best. So while you stick to the government protocols, ensure you are still doing what you love most—running.

We are aware that the Olympics Games are just around the corner and we cannot give up yet just because local events have stalled.

We must borrow a leaf from boxing who have defied all odds to train for the last one year despite the coronavirus crisis.

As we speak the boxers, popularly known as the “Hit Squad” are in DR Congo and, yes, they are doing very well.

Training should be treated the same way a farmer prepares land not knowing when the rains will fall. The truth is, no one is safe. We must take precautions.