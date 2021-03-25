It’s better to be safe than sorry in fight against Covid-19

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • We must borrow a leaf from boxing who have defied all odds to train for the last one year despite the coronavirus crisis. 
  • As we speak the boxers, popularly known as the “Hit Squad” are in DR Congo and, yes, they are doing very well.
  • Training should be treated the same way a farmer prepares land not knowing when the rains will fall. The truth is, no one is safe. We must take precautions.

Athlete safety and health is more important than any event. That’s why, on behalf of Athletics Kenya, I want to apologise to all athletes following the postponement of the World Relay Championships trials earlier slated for this weekend at the Nyayo National Stadium. 

