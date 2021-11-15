It’s absurd to imagine that Gor are behind Mwendwa’s woes

Nick Mwendwa

 Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa speaks in a press conference at La Mada Hotel, Nairobi on November 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

What you need to know:

  • The government ordered an audit of FKF books of accounts. Mwendwa vehemently opposed such an audit. The government having all power over its subjects and organisations’ operation within its jurisdiction sent the auditors all the same, Mwendwa’s kicking and screaming notwithstanding.
  • The government disbanded FKF and formed a caretaker committee. Mwendwa got arrested to help police unravel the matter.

“Arresting Nick Mwendwa won’t make Gor Mahia international. Arresting Nick Mwendwa won’t make Gor Mahia rich. Arresting Nick Mwendwa won’t make Gor Mahia popular. Arresting Nick Mwendwa won’t make Gor Mahia brand themselves better. Arresting Nick Mwendwa won’t make Gor Mahia stop using a begging bowl. Arresting Nick Mwendwa won’t make Gor Mahia have good management.”

