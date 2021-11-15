It’s absurd to imagine that Gor are behind Mwendwa’s woes

“Arresting Nick Mwendwa won’t make Gor Mahia international. Arresting Nick Mwendwa won’t make Gor Mahia rich. Arresting Nick Mwendwa won’t make Gor Mahia popular. Arresting Nick Mwendwa won’t make Gor Mahia brand themselves better. Arresting Nick Mwendwa won’t make Gor Mahia stop using a begging bowl. Arresting Nick Mwendwa won’t make Gor Mahia have good management.”

It is amazing that since Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa was arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sleuths on Friday, some of his acolytes have turned the story around and are now claiming that it is Gor Mahia and its supporters who are behind the woes befalling the football boss.

The quote up there is from a guy going by the name of Mutuku Fred in the social media forum “KPL Chat” and from his argument, it seems Gor Mahia stands accused. It seems Mwendwa’s supporters are in various stages of reacting to their grief.

Mental health experts tell us the seven stages of grief are: Shock and denial; pain and guilt; anger and bargaining; depression; the upward turn; reconstruction and working through and acceptance and hope.

From the posts I see on social media and from the many talk shows we have around, it is evident that the Mwendwa orphans are in the first two stages - shock and denial as well pain and guilt.

As someone who has dabbled in mental health awareness myself, I know for a fact that grieving people often suspend reason when the weight of what they have lost bears down hard on them. I am, therefore, not laying any charges at their doorstep and I will instead repeat the words of the Great Teacher from Nazareth…. “forgive them for they know not what they are doing.”

It is simply baffling that someone can drag Gor Mahia’s name into a matter that is being treated as a crime. In fact, I hope by now all those Mwendwa did business with on behalf of FKF would be cooling their heels at the DCI headquarters at Mazingira House “helping police with investigations” as the old cliché goes.

To bring these ladies and gentlemen up to speed let me say this: the government gave Mwendwa money. The government felt that its money was not put to proper use.

The government ordered an audit of FKF books of accounts. Mwendwa vehemently opposed such an audit. The government having all power over its subjects and organisations’ operation within its jurisdiction sent the auditors all the same, Mwendwa’s kicking and screaming notwithstanding.