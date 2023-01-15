It's time to clean up our game

The past week has seen communication from Football Kenya Federation through a terse letter informing Kenyans of some disciplinary measures to be taken against players suspected of match-fixing. It is hard to believe that such things can be happening in this country, but it seems we too have a fair share of the devil.

The country is just rising back in terms football after the lifting of the ban by Fifa due to government interference in the running of football in the country.

Just when we are laying clarity on the lanes of both the government and the FKF to run upon; just when we are still groping in the dark about our admittance to the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) and bending over backwards entertaining Fifa officials in the country, we find ourselves in this disrepute!

In athletics, we now seem to have admitted that we have a doping problem. We had hitherto dismissed the claims of doping of Kenyan athletes put forth by some foreign athletics bodies as mere jealousy; we thought we are so good such that they hate us for it! We have now come to the realisation that the issue is grave and real and it threatens the integrity of our country. Now we are again discovering a new annoying vice: match fixing!

It’s not the first time we are hearing of such accusations. We have players who had already been suspended-even one given a life ban-over this same issue! It is a gambling generation and the get rich quick ‘philosophy’ is taking our youth in a very wrong and debilitating path. In the same mix are coaches and other players we are shocked to hear were taking such a risk! Thirteen players are thus suspended and we are sure if the investigations are widened, we may discover even more rot.

We do not know at the moment how these people have been nabbed to the extent of suspending them; we do not know to what extent they have damaged the reputation of our league; we are not sure of just how much these lads pocketed in this risky affair...all we know is that this is unacceptable and it does not matter at all what the investigations will unearth, we want them as thorough as possible so that we put this matter to rest.

There is a genre of people who have been of the opinion that our players are not well remunerated thus causing them to fall into such disrepute. This is not an excuse at all. Corruption is just that and even those that earn millions weekly are still taking these silly risks! We must make the risk not worth it by giving the stiffest of penalties.