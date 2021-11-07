It is not a good idea to politicise FKF investigation

Having followed the proceedings of a Senate debate on the state of affairs of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), I am more than ever convinced that the federation under Nick Mwendwa should step aside and allow for thorough investigations.

Records Sports Cabinet Amina Mohamed has submitted to Parliament show that the federation has received nearly half a billion shillings in the last three years to support the development of the sport, but there is nothing to show for this huge investment.

When he appeared before the Senate’s Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, Mwendwa seemed to suggest that the figure as presented by the CS does not reflect the reality of disbursements to the federation.

He went on to claim that the CS was using the audit to humiliate the federation, and warned that Kenya risks being banned from competitive football by the world governing body Fifa if the probe is not halted.

Nevertheless, FKF needs to account for every penny it received without a fuss. Invoking Fifa’s name, and the supposed ban will not wash. We need transparency and accountability.

The ban claims should not scare the government from pursuing accountability, because our grassroots football has suffered a great deal. FKF’s style of management should be called out, going by some questionable decisions made in running mainly the top-flight Kenyan Premier League.

The only way out for Kenyan football is for the CS to form a normalisation committee to manage the affairs of the game in the interim period.

This is the best way to resolve the crisis in the game locally, and also making public the use cash the government invested in FKF.

Section 59 of the Sports Act allows the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) to settle disputes and offer expert legal advice. I’m surprised that Fifa does not recognise the Tribunal.