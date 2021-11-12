Is this Kenyan football’s Mandela moment?

Football Kenya Federation’s Kandanda House.

Football Kenya Federation’s Kandanda House headquarters at Kasarani on November 12, 2021 where its main gates were locked and no federation officials were allowed entry.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Aggrey

What you need to know:

  • With lots of goodwill and expectation, I hope the committee doesn’t let down Kenyans filled with hope for a better future.
  • For a sport that never has too many inspiring moments, this might be Kenya’s football Mandela moment.

After all the bravado, chest thumping, swearing and sneering, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed, calmly and with a sniper’s precision, set motion to what should mark the death of a bad football administration.

