Is this Kenyan football’s Mandela moment?

After all the bravado, chest thumping, swearing and sneering, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed, calmly and with a sniper’s precision, set motion to what should mark the death of a bad football administration.

While the death of a football administration shouldn’t be something to celebrate, the circumstances that got us here make it so difficult to not join in the festivities.

A coup, an insurrection, a deposition, name it; are just a few of the superlatives that have and shall continue to roll off the tongues of those offended by this act.

Related FKF Caretaker Committee suspends top tier leagues Football

CS Amina can now sit back and enjoy a collective sigh of relief from a vast majority of Kenyans after she overcame fear mongering and sponsored attacks aimed at her.

It certainly is a breath of fresh air as we say good riddance to an administration that divided and antagonised the Kenyan football community.

The naming of a caretaker committee should therefore be a stark reminder to all of us, that football as a sport shall never stop and is bigger than anyone.

The patient might be out of ICU for now, but the need to stabilise him should be the committee’s main agenda.

Caretaker committees are not a new thing to Kenyan football. We have seen them transcend generations, pretty much like a cleaning company assigned to clear out the collective bad administrative manners that have been passed on from one generation to another.

It is safe to say that Nick Mwendwa has unwittingly outperformed his predecessor Sam Nyamweya in this episode of "Farcical Kenyan Football."

His performance, symbolised by an intolerant approach to any dissenting opinions, has left many of us feeling frustrated and helpless.

Kenyans dearly love their football and have ideas to help improve the sport. They also want see this sport show them back some love but the disbanded regime loved themselves more than they loved the game.

Kenyan football enthusiasts deserve more than being dragged through the mud, they deserve a normal football loving life of goals, penalties, red cards, transfers, derby days etc.

The players who get out on the pitch to express themselves creating everlasting memories for the fans have their hands tied.

If not being coerced into keeping quiet, they are constantly reminded of their position in the food chain of Kenyan football - where the arrow always points to the stomach of those above them.

Helpless, dejected and defeated, together with referees and coaches, their punctured noises deserve a higher expression of decibels and better counter action from the committee and subsequent management bodies.

This vacuum of administration, direction and togetherness cannot be filled solely by the caretaker committee. As representatives tasked with this huge job, engaging stakeholders across the board will help Kenyan football get closer to a better place than the charade they are currently tasked with rehabilitating.

In 6 months’ time, or perhaps more, the caretaker committee shall hand over to a new administration.

Our football problems shall surely have not gone away, but if they stick to the plan as instructed by the ministry’s directive, the marker set shall give a better starting point to a new administration elected in accordance with the Sports Act 2013 and the Sports Registrar’s regulations.

The brutal reality is that Amina's move has removed a leader who was tearing the game apart and now gives us an opportunity to pull together under the leadership of a committee and eventually people who have the ability and the heart to do the job and face our football problems with a plan.