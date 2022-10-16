Is it a case of old wine in new skin?

We are unofficially in the eye of the storm as far as the 2022/2023 football season is concerned.

The Transition Committee formed by the Sports Cabinet Secretary is still hovering around “performing” unknown duties; we care not whether their mandate has lapsed and worse still, we do not want to know.

The ousted Football Kenya Federation officials with court cases were back reopening Kandanda House and have also declared opaque dates this month for the league to start this season and the new Sports CS has yet to be vetted by Parliament.

It is on that footing we find ourselves. It is an uneasy silence. It is a very noisy calm that tells us a lot about the coming rough tumble in this unfortunate times.

Kenyan football teams and the unhappy players are left rudderless and penniless;nothing tangible is happening to give us a cheer and to keep our fans busy.

Busy-bodies planned demos against Freemasons following a Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier’s revelation that he is a member.

That at least tells us what kind of administrators we have in sports in this confusing times!

The sports facilities that have consumed multi-million shillings to build and refurbish are a testimony to the malaise in organisation we suffer from.

It was with shock and disbelief when we saw Kirinyaga elected leaders played to the presidential gallery last Saturday in the county.

That show was played during the commissioning of Thiba Dam.

The matter of the stadium was brought to the attention of the President by Mwea MP Mary Maingi who accused “some officials from the former regime” of the delay in opening of the sports facility.

She was backed up by the Governor of Kirinyaga who confirmed that the stadium was completed a year ago.

They were prompting the President to make a roadside declaration and he did it! He appointed his deputy to follow up on the issue and have the stadium opened.

This of course was music to the ears of the residents who clapped themselves sore!

The DP who has just been aptly described as shooting from the lips will of course make a meal of this situation. It shall not matter whether the contractors were fully paid or not.

They shall go to court for all we care. The “officials of the former regime” described by the MP shall also have to vacate office and create vacancies for officials of the current regime.

The governor who was in office during the building of the arena hinted that “the stadium has remained locked and has only been used as a political arena by some people”. Those “some people” are in trouble.

This is the first time the newly elected President has said anything connected to sports and it comes as a wayside declaration. In this way, all other sports facilities shall be opened we presume.

We should tread carefully on this matters so that we get good solutions without just empty political pronouncements.