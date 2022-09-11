Interesting times lie ahead with Nick Mwendwa in charge

Tomorrow, Tuesday September 13 the year of our lord 2022, shall be the start of a fresh government in Kenya with a new president. The president-elect Dr William Samoei Ruto will be sworn in as the president at a state ceremony. It is our hope that we shall begin afresh in the field of sports in this country.

After a few days, the Cabinet shall be sworn in and we of the back pages shall mostly be interested in the person who shall be given the Sports docket. What we also wish to know is what policy the new government shall adopt to get us out of the present weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth.

The UDA Party carried out a sustained campaign, adopting the “Hustler” slogan and promising better times for the downtrodden. These are the small-time traders and informal workers in the Republic of Kenya. We must admit that the Kenyan footballers, whose only item of trade is their talent, features greatly in this group. They are now the most oppressed lot and yet their problems can be easily fixed even without splashing gazillions into it!

What is lacking is proper administration and prudent use of taxpayers’ money meant for the running of the game. We are currently under a Fifa ban, and it is a pity that when our league begins on September 23, we are playing for naught.

Since our football leagues are not recognised by the international governing body, Fifa, we are at the lowest rung of our patience and irritation has become almost normal to us.

Untangling this needless mess must be the first matter for the attention of whosoever takes the oath of office to become the Cabinet Secretary for Sports.

That shall show us whether it will be a serious administration or just another bunch of careless people.

It is interesting to note that with the expectations of a new government, even the embattled “old wine” is also actively seeking to ooze into the new wineskin! We do, hereby, refer to the amusing letter sent by the embattled former FKF president Nick Mwendwa to the president of Fifa Gianni Infantino.

In that letter, Mwendwa confidently exonerates himself; pardons himself from the charges still pending in court, and lastly puts himself back into the office he was suspended from. If this is not contempt of court, then we need to go back to school.

The fellow writes confidently and even quotes from the FKF constitution. We suspect he does this because he is now banking on the incoming president to step in and help sort out the mess created by the “previous regime”.

This will be the second issue that shall help us judge the new government. We shall know what its direction is just by the way they will handle the Mwendwa issue.