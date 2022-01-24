Ingwe should bolster squad to fight for honours

AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards fans celebrate their win against Mathare United in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on January 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Leopards must also look for a left-back to replace Isaac Kipyegon who joined Tusker at the last minute.
  • Fans are appreciating the services of Marvin Nambwire, Eugene Mukangula, WashingTON Munene, Peter Thiong’o, Dan Sunguti, Ojo Olaniyi Fasanmi, Maxwell Otieno, Brian Wanyama, Lewis Bandi, Joachim Oluoch, Kayci Odhiambo, Levis Opiyo and others who are showing promise, but never given their best.

After watching eight AFC Leopards’ consecutive matches against Posta Rangers, Vihiga Bullets, FC Talanta, Homeboyz, City, Nzoia and Kariobangi Sharks and Mathare United, I believe it will be important for the struggling Ingwe to add more depth to the squad during this transfer period to avoid relegation.

