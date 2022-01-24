Ingwe should bolster squad to fight for honours

After watching eight AFC Leopards’ consecutive matches against Posta Rangers, Vihiga Bullets, FC Talanta, Homeboyz, City, Nzoia and Kariobangi Sharks and Mathare United, I believe it will be important for the struggling Ingwe to add more depth to the squad during this transfer period to avoid relegation.

As per a short communique released early this month by the Aaron Ringera caretaker committee, clubs have been allowed to sign new players between January 9 and February 5, and fans are expecting Leopards to be the busiest in the market to acquire a few new players to boost the current youthful squad.

After starting the season without 17 regulars, the club management must enable the technical bench sign two strikers, one midfielder, a central defender and an experienced goal-keeper, better than Levis Opiyo who should have done enough to prevent goals from going in against Sharks at Kasarani on January 15.

The initial sanction by the world football governing body Fifa, compelled with the pre-season mass exodus has seen the 13 time league champions struggle to remain in the top 10 in the 18-team league.

So far we are impressed by how the young players are fighting and we expect them to pick more experience as the season progresses.

The squad is always producing good football, but the coach knows which positions are still weak and it’s upon the club management give him the players he requires.

But even before they start thinking of bringing in at least five players, the head coach would like the management to address issues of the conditions of the current players.

Patrick Aussems' post-match comments after losing to Kariobangi Sharks are a repeat of similar remarks he made in Novembers when the leagues had been suspended when he revealed a myriad of challenges the team was going through.

The Belgian tactician had previously accused the office of abandoning the team while displaying ‘lack’ of professionalism and being ‘careless’.

Since the season started, coach Aussems has relied on players from the youth team as they dealt with the challenges of a shallow squad and a transfer ban that was only lifted on the last day when the best players had already joined teams of their choice.

Since then, Ingwe is yet to find a replacement for several top players who left at the end of last season due to a cash crunch, forcing the coach to use untested players for his campaign.

Despite creating chances, Leopards have struggled in front of the goal this season, managing to only score 13 goals in 15 matches they have played, and now I fully agree with the Belgian that it’s difficult to have ambition when you lose 17 players unexpectedly.

Our current strikers lack the cutting edge and composure, and that could be the Reason why we always ended up sharing the spoils.

Leopards should start talks with Elvis Rupia, who returned recently from Saudi Arabia and John Mark Makwatta, who has a brief contract with Police FC.

Leopards must also look for a left-back to replace Isaac Kipyegon who joined Tusker at the last minute.