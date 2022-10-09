Ingwe’s new office will be a one-stop shop for fans

AFC Leopards’ newly furnished office in Upper Hill, Nairobi is one other clubs should emulate.

The good physical location means that the club will do things in an organised way and transact business professionally.

Supporters will now conveniently purchase jerseys from the physical office, while other affairs are run either at the Conference room, the CEO’s office, Accounts office, or at the administration area.

I’m told the office will also be selling match-day tickets as officials make plans for merchandise shops countrywide before start of the new season. The club closed its merchandise shop in Nairobi at the end of last year after failing to secure new stock of replica jerseys.

We used to have an office on Mombasa Road but it was closed down as the club struggled to pay rent.

The club has been trying to set up income-generating structures and in July last year, we opened a well-stocked merchandise shop, following in the footsteps of Wazito FC which became the first Kenyan Premier League team to set up a merchandise shop at Next Gen Mall along Mombasa Road in Nairobi. Sadly, the shop has since closed down.

Gor Mahia also opened its merchandise shop to the public and stocked it with a number of branded items.

A top official at AFC Leopards has confided in me that the management has done everything to make the club’s merchandise is available before the new season kicks off. Sale of replica jerseys, caps, t-shirts, and arm bands will contribute directly to the club’s revenue.

As we target winning another league tile, fans should be at liberty to visit the office to familiarise themselves with the club’s operations, and to support the team by buying merchandise.