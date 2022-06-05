Ingwe must shop for new sponsor to keep going

With the abrupt withdrawal of Betsafe as sponsors of AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia, the future looks bleak for the two most successful clubs in Kenya.

The firm’s withdrawal comes at a time Leopards and Gor Mahia have two matches to play to the end of the season and at a time Kenyan football is in quagmire due to a Fifa suspension imposed on Kenya in February due to government interference.

Betsafe cited difficulties in their business operations which have been in existence since coronavirus pandemic struck two years ago.

With Sh4 million monthly wage, Leopards need to seriously start shopping for a new sponsor sooner than later.

Apart from Leopards and Gor Mahia, many grassroot tournaments have been affected by Betsafe’s withdrawal countrywide.

Initially Gor Mahia and Leopards were receiving Sh55 million and Sh40 million per season respectively before the amount was reduced by half in July 2021 due to negative effects of coronavirus pandemic.

Henceforth, AFC Leopards started receiving Sh20 million, with Gor Mahia getting slightly more. Betsafe has also been awarding best player of the month for both clubs with a token of Sh25,000 and a personal trophy.

During last month’s league match between Gor and Leopards at Kasarani last month, Betsafe put up exciting offers to celebrate its partnership with the two clubs and awarded their enthusiastic fans.

Just like other community teams, Leopards and Gor have suffered a great deal after broadcast partner SuperSport left Kenya in 2017 following a court battle between Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Kenya Premier League Limited (KPL).

Since the South African pay TV channel called it quits, Kenya football has never got a reliable broadcast sponsor. After SuperSport’s exit, FKF failed to honour their promise of financial support to local clubs.

KPL also suffered a silent death after FKF took over the mandate of running the top-tier league, and since then the state of Kenyan football and in particular the local league has worsened.

Nick Mwendwa’s FKF who wanted to directly control the league finances forced their way to have an 18-team league which was against SuperSport’s contract with KPL that stipulated 16 teams. FKF had promised to give KPL financial support for having 18 teams in the league.

They never did until SportPesa came to the rescue, only for the betting firm to halt its operations locally after its license was revoked by the government in October 2019. It was accused of not paying taxes running into millions of shillings.

I congratulate Ingwe fans who thronged Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on May 29 to cheer the boys to a 2-0 victory over Kakamega Homeboyz.