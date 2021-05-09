‘Ingwe’ must hit form swiftly, and fulfil the dream of league glory

As football moves closer to resuming, players are eager to get back and play the game, which is what they all love.

After Football Kenya Federation (FKF) released fixtures for the remaining top-flight matches for 2020/21, AFC Leopards players immediately resumed training in groups.

I don’t know about K’Ogalo and other teams which have raised their concerns at a quick turnaround between a resumption of training and playing matches, but Leopards are ready for the restart.

The FKF Premier League alongside other lower leagues had been suspended by the government in March because of an increase in coronavirus cases.

After the fixtures for the remaining top-flight matches for the 2020/21 season were announced, AFC Leopards embarked on training while complying with Covid-19 rules.

Ingwe players are expected to be fully fit for the resumption and ready to face Mathare United on Wednesday.

It has been difficult for the technical bench to monitor players when they trained at home. It was also very difficult to push them without the set return date. Last week, the team returned to their training ground in Karen to shape up for the league.

AFC’s assistant coach Tom Juma said they are still looking for match fitness, but the technical bench is happy everyone is doing well in the current situation.

Ingwe players have promised that they will do everything to be ready for the return to action with 20 matches to go. They want to give it absolutely everything and finish the first leg among the top two teams.

Juma expressed admiration at both the physical and mental form of his players after returning from the lockdown.

Leopards, who are in contention for the title are seven points behind leaders Tusker, and also trail second-placed Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) but have played less matches - 14, while Tusker have played 16 and KCB 15.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed says fans will not be allowed into stadiums any time soon.

Leopards are ready to take part in the league resumes with the hope that it will run its full course behind closed doors. Club medical staff will be required to wear personal protection gear when treating the players.