‘Ingwe’ must hit form swiftly, and fulfil the dream of league glory

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia celebrates after scoring against KCB

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia celebrates after scoring against KCB during their BetKing Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on January 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • After Football Kenya Federation (FKF) released fixtures for the remaining top-flight matches for 2020/21, AFC Leopards players immediately resumed training in groups
  • Ingwe players are expected to be fully fit for the resumption and ready to face Mathare United on Wednesday
  • AFC’s assistant coach Tom Juma said they are still looking for match fitness, but the technical bench is happy everyone is doing well in the current situation

As football moves closer to resuming, players are eager to get back and play the game, which is what they all love.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.