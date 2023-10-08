Ingwe’s den is burning but Gor won’t fan the flames

The diehard fans of the game will tell you that football is all about beating your opponent, rubbing it in, and feeling good about it. The unadulterated fans, not the Johnny-come-lately betting type, cheer their teams and thereafter take great pleasure in mocking the vanquished opponent.

Of course, defeat has the reverse effect. These same fans will become grumpy while brooding over their loss and for all the good reasons. After all, isn’t celebrating victory and mourning defeat what makes football enjoyable?

The modern-day sport, though, is ‘governed’ by the unwritten laws of fair play and good sportsmanship. That is why in football players shake hands and exchange pennants pre-match then hug, bump fists and swap shirts when it’s all over. It’s part of the game.

Moreover, football players and coaches nowadays show too much respect for the opponent. Today, in the unlikely event that our woeful national team, Harambee Stars, is granted a friendly match against, say former world champions France, you would expect the outcome to only go one way. But trust me, French national team coach, Didier Deschamps, would never be caught dead stating how many goals they will put past our boys.

So in keeping with the spirit of magnanimity, today I will not gloat over Gor Mahia’s annihilation of our eternal rivals AFC Leopards during Saturday’s Mashemeji derby, in as much as we now have all the bragging rights until the next derby.

Mashemeji derby, its diminished stature notwithstanding, is always a big deal. As if losing the derby was not bad enough, Leopards have now gone six matches into the new season without a win and are already ‘relegation-threatened.’

Little wonder that immediately after the match, a section of enraged Ingwe fans vented their frustrations on their team. Their comical recourse was to deflate the tyres of the team bus. I empathise with the poor players. But being grounded by the fans is nothing compared to the bad and ugly scenes that have unfolded in past Mashemeji derbies.

Thankfully, it’s early days and Leopards should somehow hoist themselves from the deep hole they’ve dug themselves into. I don’t feel anything for Leopards but now that we are done with the first leg of the derby, I hope they can start winning matches and survive the season – so long as they don’t win the league.

I know the radical K’Ogalo fans will hear none of this, but you don’t kick and spit on a man who is down. The Football Kenya Federation Premier League can on any day do without the Bandaris, the Tuskers and the Sofapakas of this world, should they ever be relegated. But Leopards, taawee!

This league needs Gor and Leopards for the huge following that they command. Speaking of which, there is this video that has been doing the rounds of a handful of ‘Tusker fans’ scolding a baffled coach Robert Matano after the team lost to newcomers Shabana earlier in the week. I say which fans? Does Tusker have any fans?