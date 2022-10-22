Infrastructure key for Kenya’s sports development plan

When Kenya lost the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games steeplechase title, there was a backlash because the country has dominated the event for decades.

But what is the steeplechase architecture in Kenya, if any?

Countries that are powerhouses in particular events have enough training facilities for respective disciplines from the grassroots to the elite level.

With only Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium, which are miles away from the source of champions, Kenya is still a powerhouse in the race. Imagine our dominance with additional training facilities.

In volleyball, clubs train and compete using facilities that are less than ideal. The MISC Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium is the only arena that meets standards, but it comes at a cost.

Tennis star Angella Okutoyi made it to the international stage by playing on murram courts — a surface found only in Kenya. Worth noting, there are no public tennis courts in the country.

Our national women’s hockey team made it back to the Commonwealth Games that were held in Birmingham, England on July 28 to August 8.

They faces a challenge of playing on the artificial grass turf, which is the international standard. In Kenya, we still use murram fields.

Only one public artificial turf exists and it is quite old. It is not the FIH Global standard of the pile carpet.

This situation is the same in martial arts, racquet sports, ball games and athletics 59 years after Kenya attained independence. The only solution is improving existing facilities to international standards and developing multi-sport facilities.

For maximum utilisation of the few resources we have in the face of rich talent in the country, it is time to have multi-sports gymnasiums. The central feature and focus should be sports development.

For Kenyans, a multi-sport facility is as simple as a godown with an ideal surface of international standards for playing on and multiple markings of the different sports accommodated there.

It would cater for over 20 sports disciplines in one setting. From handball occupying the biggest space through to volleyball, basketball, martial arts, a boxing ring, badminton and table tennis.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya, having leased land from the Nairobi County Government, plans to put up such a facility with the support of partners. We hope the model can be replicated across the country. Ruai was selected based on availability of public land, high concentration of schools and high population density.

As we prepare our athletes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, we hope Kenyan athletes can travel abroad to access modern facilities as a short-term measure. Ultimately, the solution lies in developing our own.

Our dream to see all counties have at least one multi-sports facility.

Mutuku is the Secretary General at the National Olympic Committee of Kenya. [email protected]