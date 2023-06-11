Indiscipline has no place at AFC Leopards

Indiscipline players who are out to punish the faithful Ingwe fans must know that playing for this big club is an honour and a dream that only a few footballers get the chance to fulfill in their lifetime.

However, the club management should also have clear structures on how to share gifts, donations and materials issued by well-wishers and politicians to avoid future strikes and go-slows.

Ingwe recently received Sh1 million from President William Ruto and another Sh300,000 from ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, but the money was converted to winning bonuses, with the club chairman Dan Shikanda confirming that each player received between Sh30,000 and Sh40,000 from the two donations.

But going by the recent last minute strike ahead of a league match against Vihiga Bullets confirms that indiscipline is high and some players care less about the results, especially when salaries are delayed. And this is total sabotage!

While the fans expected the team to keep fighting hard to win the remaining matches to finish the league in a respectable position, the team lost to the already relegated Vihiga Bullets in Mumias, after previously threatening not to honour the match.

A section of Ingwe fans who attended the match in Mumias confronted the players accusing them of deliberately losing the game to a lowly ranked side.

The go-slow was mounted just days after the squad had made many foolish mistakes that caused the 2-1 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz in the Mozzart Bet Cup semi-final.

Acts of indiscipline in the current squad started last year during the Jamhuri Day final against Sofapaka FC on December 12 at Nyayo where after a 1-1 scoreline in regular time, only three players were willing to take the penalties in a match Leopards lost 3-4 on post-match shoot-outs.

A few days later, Ingwe fans were left dejected after a 4-1 thrashing from Bidco United, results that left the players and their technical bench members detained in the dressing room at the same venue for hours before seeking protection to leave the stadium at night.

Leopards started off the season strongly with fans hoping the squad was capable of delivering the league trophy which has eluded their beloved club for over 20 years.

After stretching the unbeaten run to nine matches by March, everybody started believing that the team was still capable of winning the league.

With records clearly showing how the title race was wide open, attendance of Ingwe matches doubled with dreams of lifting the league crown since 1998 alive.

On many occasions this season, the team started matches on high note, only to switch off along the way to allow opponents to dominate and win.

Supporters are often called the 12th man owing to their huge impact. Losing against lowly ranked teams including Vihiga Bullets, Mathare United and Wazito FC due to foolish mistakes confirmed acts of indiscipline.

As chairman Dan Shikanda puts it, we expect all our players, particularly our captains, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed. We expect all our players, particularly our captains, to work to the rules and standards the club set and agree with them.

Following breach of club discipline, captain Eugene Mukangula and his assistant Peter Thiong’o have been stripped off their duties at Den for leading others to boycott training ahead of their away league match against bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets to due to delayed salary payment.