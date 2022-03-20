Increasing fans at AFC games boost for the club

The increased attendance of fans during AFC Leopards’ home matches is encouraging, as the playing unit works hard to restore the club’s lost glory.

We are struggling because we had a poor pre-season training just after we lost 17 players before the new season began, but we thank our branches for being supportive through their donations.

League organisers, too, deserve special thanks for allowing fans to consume alcohol during matches that makes the environment friendlier to spectators.

The club’s management alone may not end the financial crisis at the club, but when stakeholders come together, we can all make a big difference.

The task at hand is huge, and the job of restoring the club’s dwindling fortunes needs every hand on deck; be they former club officials, current office bearers, Ingwe legends, fans or members.

By uniting Ingwe followers under one banner, our collective effort can achieve more than we could individually.

When the 2021/22 season started, we were not good enough to beat even lowly ranked teams.

Even now, I believe that we are not out of the woods yet, but and I continue urging fans to support the team.

AFC were dancing dangerously near the relegation zone, but since fans started coming back to cheer the team, we moved out of the danger zone to mid-table with 12 matches left. Today, we can even go five games in a row with a clean sheet.

Coach Patrick Aussems has said that some of the current crop of players who were promoted from the youth team need time to get experience.

The management team under Dan Shikanda made a beautiful manifesto during elections, and it’s now time for them to keep their word. We lost good players due to unpaid salaries, and it’s time to search for serious sponsors.

While under the Fifa ban, we had to plan for the 2021/22 season without 16 first team players who worked for the club on short-term contracts. Few players were recruited on short-term contracts, until the next transfer window.

We were poised to win this season’s league had the club maintained the previous squad, but all is not lost.