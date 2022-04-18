In the spirit of Easter, forgive Nick Mwendwa for his mistakes

Today is Easter Monday and looking at the state of our football I wonder what Jesus would have done to help us move forward, because it is only a stranger in Jerusalem that can rise up, stand in the agora and say with a straight face that we are doing fine.

We are not doing fine, Jesus would have told us and I believe the great teacher from Nazareth would have given us a few lessons on how to change our game and with it the attendant change of fortunes for our long suffering footballers and managers.

First of all, Jesus always asked us to love our neighbours just as we love ourselves. For the fierce rivals from Ingwe and K.Ogalo, what the Lord meant was that you do not throw stones at each other even if the men in black officiating the match make bad calls.

In the parable of the Good Samaritan, Jesus tells the story of the man who was traveling from Jerusalem to Jericho and who was attacked by thugs.

Everybody, including respectable men of the cloth never offered any help. It took the intervention of a Samaritan- people Jews would not ordinarily associate with, to help save the man’s lives.

For our football supporters the two estates of Jericho and Jerusalem are very familiar to us. Now suppose, you are a Gor Mahia supporter and found an AFC Leopards fan writhing in pain after an attack by thugs would you offer help?

Jesus asks us to put aside our club rivalries and stop being Bad Samaritans- we must extend the hand of help and hope to all in distress.

Forgive your enemies is another teaching Jesus gave us. I know former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa is to many football fans a public enemy.

In this Easter season, I don’t think I would be asking for too much if I asked my fellow fans— especially those from Gor and Ingwe to forgive the man.

If we hold on to grudges against Mwendwa and his team, I will then bring you to yet another popular teaching of Jesus — may the one without sin cast the first stone.

It is interesting that there are some among us who use all manner of illegal means to get into the stadium- including match marshals- which in itself is a sin, and yet castigate the former president.

So if you are going to crucify Mwendwa for the mistakes he made as FKF supremo then we should get you a cross and hang you next to Nick because you too are sinful.

As for me and my house we cannot elect Mwendwa back to Kandanda House not because he is too bad to be forgiven and also because the Good Book tells us that love covers a multitude of sins.

I love Mwendwa with the love of God but I believe that out there there is a child of God equally capable of leading our football.

I have talked about using disingenuous means to get into the stadium. This brings me to yet another of famous Jesus teaching of giving unto Cesar what is Cesar’s and unto God what is God’s.

When you pay the requisite amount to get into a football match, the taxman gets to have his cut and the club gets the monies it needs to pay players and take care of other bills.

Do your part and then yell at the top of your voice to demand good results from your beloved club.