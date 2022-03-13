In the digital space, Bandari leads while others follow

Social media and football are a match made in heaven.

The very core nature of social media and the suspense in football make it an experience that will leave everyone with mixed emotions and push our adrenaline to its very extreme.

The rapid growth of technology and advancements in the mobile sector have pushed the fans, players, and the entire football industry to social media platforms.

We have had all kinds of experiences since this technological bubble came our way. News travels fast, the instantaneous, intimate, and interactive nature of social media and its affiliated technology has fueled the growth of social media platforms. We have grown from few likes to the millions of people that we see and love on our social media platforms.

Players and clubs have become brands, people have made names on the web while others have lost names and brands. Rumours have created speculation, and speculation has created suspense, making social media one of the most sought out commodities of the 21st century.

Gone are the days when all we could gather about our team was in the 7pm news bulletin. Nowadays, there is urgency in the delivery of news and that is how we have been able to build numbers.

From livestreams to relaying commentary directly to fans, we have created memes and a whole new interactive world where it has grown to a platform in everyone’s hands.

The carnival of the WebSphere has grown and we have more curious interactions in our lives. We have connected and are now a digital village that has brought all of humanity as closer as we possibly could.

While this technology has been growing, so has the team been growing in its own digital space. As we speak, Bandari is one of the most advanced teams in the technology sector. From training to social media to how it runs its operations, Bandari is fully digitalised.

We here at Bandari FC have embraced technology and it has become a cornerstone of our daily life. We have been building numbers and from humble beginnings, Bandari media team has been spot on when it comes to posters, captions, and content. This has been a stand-out feature for the team.

The management has been keenly pushing and advocating for growth of the teams’ digital numbers. They have played a key role in pushing for a much more digitalised team.

This has been evident since the team has purchased some of the best equipment for the media team and thus they have had it easy when it comes to streaming and content production.

At last year’s Kenya Premier League awards, Bandari came second in the best media team category. This is after a year full of fun-packed social media interaction and engagement. This has been Bandari's secret weapon in its digitisation plan.

That’s not the end as the team plans on launching an app, to make history as the first club in Kenya to have an app.

To ensure longevity, we need to digitalise, said Herbert Mwachiro, a member of the Bandari Board of trustees. “We need to move towards the future. We have plans to see Bandari gaining the best number in the country, that’s why we have ensured that Bandari is in all social media platforms and have plans to extend even further in this field.”