In the digital space, Bandari leads while others follow

Bandari FC

Bandari FC players celebrate their goal against FC Talanta during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on March 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Steven Heywood | Nation Media Group
By  Steven Heywood

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The rapid growth of technology and advancements in the mobile sector have pushed the fans, players, and the entire football industry to social media platforms
  • Gone are the days when all we could gather about our team was in the 7pm news bulletin
  • At last year’s Kenya Premier League awards, Bandari came second in the best media team category

Social media and football are a match made in heaven.

