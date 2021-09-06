In successfully hosting U-20 championship, Kenya showed readiness to stage bigger events

In successfully hosting the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships from July 18-22 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Kenya showed readiness to stage even bigger sporting competitions.

As the curtain came down at the 18th edition of the junior track and field championship on July 22, it was difficult to ignore the elaborate closing ceremony at Kasarani Stadium under the Nairobi moonlight. It was a spectacle to behold as Kenya hosted the global athletics fraternity.

Hundreds of upcoming athletes, sports administrators, and officials from close to a hundred countries all did their part to ensure a championship to remember.

My job accorded me an opportunity to witnesses the future world-beaters do their thing on the track and field with gusto and confidence.

Amid stiff competition from Jamaica, Poland, Botswana, South Africa and Ethiopia, Kenyan athletes did not disappoint.

The home team scooped a total of 16 medals - eight gold, one silver, and seven bronze - in what was the country’s best performance in the junior global event.

Listening to the Kenyan national anthem playing inside Kasarani Stadium eight times inside five days underlined Kenya’s status as being among the best in athletics.

Local athletes won in races the country has dominated in the past such as the 3,000m steeplechase, as well as in competitions like race walk where Heristone Wanyonyi won gold.

However, the championship was not without challenges. The daily Covid-19 tests for journalists and other service providers have left me with itchy nostrils.

It was a nightmare of a process. Everyone had to test negative for Covid-19 before being allowed inside the stadium. Restriction in movement owing to the pandemic also denied the visitors a chance to tour Nairobi and witness firsthand the beauty of our country.

Then there was unpredictable weather. At one time it was rainy and cold, at other times it be sunny, yet we had to produce the best video quality.

And there were mean-looking security officers who were all too keen to perform their duties, even if that meant ‘politely’ asking the media to use an alternative gate located approximately two minutes away to access the main facility.