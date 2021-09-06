In successfully hosting U-20 championship, Kenya showed readiness to stage bigger events

Amos Serem

Kenya's Amos Serem (left) and Simon Koech celebrate their gold and bronze medals during the men's 3,000m steeplechase medal ceremony event during the World Under-20 Athletics Championships at Kasarani on August 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Jane Ngige

What you need to know:

  • And there were  mean-looking security officers who were all too keen to perform their duties, even if that meant ‘politely’ asking the media to use an alternative gate located approximately two minutes away to access the main facility.
  • When it was all done, I took home two ‘gifts’ to my daughter who’d missed me all week while I was away on duty. These were two dummy Jabari mascots, one from my colleague Ida Waringa.

In successfully hosting the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships from July 18-22 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Kenya showed readiness to stage even bigger sporting competitions.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.