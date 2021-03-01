In ‘Modo’, AFC lost a focused tactician

I am both sad and happy to learn that Anthony Kimani has been appointed Bandari Football Club assistant coach.

Popularly known as “Modo”, the former Kenya international centre-back has rejoined Rwandese head caoch Andre Cassa Mbungo at Bandari as his assistant. I believe that he is one of the young tacticians destined to be a great coach in the future.

After acting as the interim coach at the Den twice, Ingwe fans will always be ready to receive him back any day he feels like returning because he had a great rapport with the players and he produced good results.

As far as the technical aspect of the game is concerned, Mbungo has a special role for the former AFC captain.

His young and talented Bandari players are threatening to break Kenya’s top four, Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards Tusker and Ulinzi Stars’ dominance.

“Modo”, 31,who left Ingwe after a 0-0 draw against traditional rivals Gor Mahia on February 7, is an astute tactician.

He left in a huff just after Belgian coach Patrick Aussems arrived to take charge at the Den. I have no doubt “Modo” will be successful at his new work station.

He is going places

“Modo” who served AFC as the stand in coach for two stints was the interim tactician when Mbungo left the Den in December 2019 until Tomas Trucha was appointed before the current season began.

“Modo” again resumed the role when Trucha took off abruptly, citing threats to his life after leading Leopards to an opening 2-1 win over Tusker FC.

Born and bred in Korogocho slums, “Modo” captained AFC to the GOtv Shield title in 2013. To spice it up, Ingwe beat K’Ogalo 1-0 in the final via a Peter “Pinchez” Opiyo goal.

“Modo” moved to Leopards after captaining Mathare to their first and only league title in 2008.

Legends don’t come by daily. “Modo” is one of them. AFC management should have done more to keep him.

From an intelligent and talented footballer, he is now an ambitious coach.

I see him going places. He could coach AFC again one day and even the national team Harambee Stars in the future.