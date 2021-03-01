In ‘Modo’, AFC lost a focused tactician

Anthony Kimani (centre) signs his one-year contract with Bandari on February 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Bandari SC

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Legends don’t come by daily.  “Modo” is one of them.  AFC management should have done more to keep him.  
  • From an intelligent and talented footballer, he is now an ambitious coach. 
  • I see him going places. He could coach AFC again one day and even the national team Harambee Stars in the future. 

I am both sad and happy to learn that Anthony Kimani has been appointed Bandari Football Club assistant coach.

