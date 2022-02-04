In memory of Isaac Juma and his heartwarming sideshows

Isaac Juma

Isaac Juma dances to the tunes of Kenya Police Band during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, on October 20, 2015. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By Steve Omondi

  • Isaac Juma, who was, in every sense of the word, Harambee Stars unofficial mascot, met a cruel and painful death last week when he was attacked by a machete-wielding assailant at his rural home in Bukaya village, Mumias
  • Juma was just an ordinary man who took his passion and undying love for the game to extraordinary levels
  • He wasn’t a particularly loud fellow, but if you happened to be in the stadium, it was almost impossible not to spot him or notice his endless antics on the touchline for the duration of the match

Had Kenya qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which concludes Sunday in Yaounde, there is one man who in all likelihood would have been there to cheer and show some love to our national team.

