In memory of Isaac Juma and his heartwarming sideshows

Had Kenya qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which concludes Sunday in Yaounde, there is one man who in all likelihood would have been there to cheer and show some love to our national team.

Tragically, that man is no more. Isaac Juma, who was, in every sense of the word, Harambee Stars unofficial mascot, met a cruel and painful death last week when he was attacked by a machete-wielding assailant at his rural home in Bukaya village, Mumias, in Kakamega County.

(No) thanks to that coldblooded murderer, many Kenyan fans will forever remember the 2021 Afcon as the tournament during which the country lost its most adorable and insanely loyal football fan.

Juma was just an ordinary man who took his passion and undying love for the game to extraordinary levels. Tell me what could be more extraordinary than a man leaving a sick child with his wife at home and dashing to the stadium to cheer his favourite team (as Juma infamously did on one occasion)?

A diminutive character, Juma’s modus operandi was pretty straightforward. A haphazardly painted torso, the national flag, a fly whisk and a whistle were his stock-in-trade.

He wasn’t a particularly loud fellow, but if you happened to be in the stadium, it was almost impossible not to spot him or notice his endless antics on the touchline for the duration of the match, whenever Harambee Stars or AFC Leopards, the other team with which the man had a longstanding love affair, was in action.

Sadly, all that will now be sorely missed. Why? Because in football, as in all other sports, touchline sideshows are often just as enthralling as the real action on the pitch.

Older Kenyan rugby fans will recall one boisterous character who went by the name Arigi, famous for his lewd language all in good cheer during many Kenya Cup matches involving University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine.

Indeed as the late Nigerian scholar and author Chinua Achebe once said that among his native Igbo people, proverbs are the palm-oil with which words are eaten, the same is the case for sideshows in football.

At the Afcon in Cameroon, sideshows have added an extra dimension to the adrenalin-fueled action on the pitch. From accusations of the host country manipulating Covid-19 test results of players and staff of the opposing teams to a military coup in one of the participating nations to shocking war cries, the 33rd edition of the Afcon has certainly not been in short supply of sideshows, for good or bad.

The latest installment of sideshows at the tourney was inadvertently delivered by Cameroonian legend and the country’s football federation president Samuel Eto’o who found himself on the receiving end for his ill-advised 'war declaration' ahead of the Indomitable Lions semi-final match against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Eto'o's likening of the fixture to a war particularly rankled Egypt’s Portugese coach Carlos Queiroz, who termed the comments as “a very bad message to the people of Cameroon."

"Football is not about war. Football is about celebration, it's about joy, it's about happiness," the 68-year-old Queiroz said. I couldn’t agree more.

Oh, and by the way, Cameroon ultimately lost that 'war' on post-match penalties. How sad for Eto'o.