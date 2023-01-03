In a short time, Block promoted Kenya’s rallying potential

Ken Block, the fallen American rally driver, stuntman and motoring hero, did so much for little to achieve tangible returns to Kenya as a rallying and tourism destination in his two-week stay here last year.

Block, who was the star attraction in the 2022 East African Safari Classic Rally, dominated and created a buzz in the American rally scene by his entry into rallying in African.

Tuthill Porsche, the UK-based tuning company which hires out rally cars for clients in classic events, recently released a documentary which prominently features the American only eight days ago which now immortalises Block as it also showcases Kenya as an ultimate, unexplored sports tourism location.

Block combined skateboarding, rallying, lowriders and effortlessly multi-tasked roles of marketing, serious competition and that of being a family man.

He didn't even follow the rules of gravity when handling a car, better than no other human being, apart from his peer Travis Pastrana who competed here in the 2011 Classic.

Block, a YouTube sensation with his Gymkhana stunts in rally-prepared Subaru and Ford cars, was the early pacesetter and was accompanied by a filming crew during the nine days of classic competition here last year.

The Tuthill Porsche documentary was uploaded in its YouTube Channel on December 21 but, unfortunately, Block passed on unexpectedly from a motor vehicle accident in Utah, US, on Monday outside a rally car, the ambience he once said brought him peace of mind and concentration.

Block’s participation in future events was expected to endear the American motorsport fraternity to Kenya — an initiative first experimented with Richard Stevenson Parker, an American actor best known for playing Frank Hardy in the 1970s TV series The Hardy Boys, and Craig Pomeroy of the 1990s TV series Baywatch — with a view of exciting Hollywood to produce a movie on the Safari.

He co-drove legendary Joginder Singh in the 1980 Safari in a Mercedes Benz.

Block’s peer Pastrana was here in 2011 for the Classic Safari and shared a Porsche with four-time national champion Patrick Njiru to sensitize Americans on the event and raise money for charity.

Block shared his experience with us before and during the Classic Safari, but, unfortunately, a technical infringement of failing to follow part of the route caused him a probable victory.

Nonetheless, the Classic rally, postponed in 2021 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, was the winner last year for attracting a man who is considered the ultimate car control stuntman who summed the Kenyan event as “longer and more competitive than the entire American eight rounds national championship.”

Block was not just a racer or a TV figure; he changed automotive culture in the United States and his legion of followers across the globe on YouTube. He was a co-founder of the successful skate shoe company DC Shoes.

He decided to try rally racing, inspired by Pastrana. He was almost 40 at the time, and within a year was finishing in the top 10 in his class.

He lived life in fast-forward, partnering with winning co-driver Alex Gelsomino in medaling at the X Games, and participating in five different rally series in over two decades.

At the same time, he was appearing on television shows like Top Gear and Stunt Junkies and racing one-off events like One Lap of America.