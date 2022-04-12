Impeccable racing reveals Karan as driver to beat

Karan Patel, the runaway winner of the last three local rallies including the Africa Championship Equator race, could be the big thing in rallying this year.

Having come to terms with his Ford Fiesta, Patel is already being touted as the biggest challenger to Ugandans in the ARC Pearl of Africa Rally.

The ARC showdown will be held next month and has also attracted Amanraaj Rai, in a Skoda Fabia R2.

Interestingly all these drivers are using the Ugandan ARC round as final preparations for the WRC Safari Rally on June 23 to 27.

Karan, a UK-trained helicopter mechanic, has the will, talent, and determination to scale the heights of professional rallying.

He caused a global stir in 2016 when he competed in four FIA World Rally Championship rounds, finishing 42nd in the tough and demanding WRC Neste Rally Finland followed by a 43rd place in WRC Poland driving a Dmark-sponsored Ford Fiesta R2T. He had an accident in Catalunya WRC Spain and retired in the German leg.

He is going for a double this year in Kenya and Africa, and has shown his hand with impeccable driving.

He is certainly feeling the void left by the retirement last season of multiple champions Carl Tundo and Baldev Chager.

Karan is a down-to-earth driver with a penchant for speed that gave seasoned Tundo and Chager a run for their money last year.

He snapped at Tundo’s heels last year in Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda, finishing second in the last two and runner up in the ARC standings.

He has declared he would like to attend the annual FIA Gala as the Africa champion.

With the Kenya leg already in the bag, his target is Uganda and Tanzania before shifting attention further south in Rwanda, Zambia and finally South Africa.

The Lionesses, the next biggest thing to happen in Kenyan motorsport after the return of the WRC Safari Rally in 2020.

The Lionesses also know how to hunt and crawl. They held the first all-ladies autocross at Kasarani Super Special Stage recently, bringing together nine women of diverse professional backgrounds from as far as Kajiado and Nakuru.

Maxine Wahome won the race following a close-time trial contest with Tash Tundo.

Colour and flamboyance are what made this event stand out this year, attracting massive media attention locally and abroad.

It was the icing on the cake of a sport facing participants’ challenges because of the hard post-Covid-19 containment hardships.

The Lionesses have even attracted the attention of the International Motorsport Federation (FIA) which has broadcast and written about this unique engagement that will bring in more women into the sport.

This is a commendable effort, Noble as the initiative of George Njoroge, the boss of the 4x4 racing category.