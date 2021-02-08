If only we can bring back the hype around the derby

By the time you are reading this you must have known the results of the “Mashemeji derby” yesterday was and as usual, the great day when in-laws gather not for dowry negotiations but to enjoy the good game of football.

I would not want to dwell so much on the result because as it has been norm, Gor Mahia always wins and I believe yesterday was no exception.

Today, I am all nostalgic and I just want to look back to the good old days when matches between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards would not just be another game but more like a national function.

Remember the days when those who would not make it to the game would ensure they are next to their radio to listen to the live KBC (then VOK) broadcast by Nick Okanga Naftali, Mohammed Juma Njuguna “Waidhaa” and my great pal Leonard Mambo Mbotela among others.

These talented men had a unique gift of lifting you from the comfort of your living room and transporting you bang into the stadium.

The passion was at its best, you would feel it even without attending the game, just listening on radio.

Remember the great players Sammy Onyango “Jogoo”, Anthony Ndolo “Suzuki”, David Ochieng “Kamoga” Abbas Khamis Magongo, George Onyango “Fundi”, John Okello “Zangi” Peter Ochieng “ Pierre” , George Otieno Solo “Chumb reru” Jaffery Mwidau, Abdalla Shebe.....the list is endless.

Had I been selfish I would have argued that this is a Gor Mahia column so my interest is in K’Ogalo players who have made the “Mashemeji derby” one of the best in this part of the continent.

Who can forget Ingwe greats like Josephat Murila, JJ Masiga, Mahmoud Abbas, Wilberforce Mulamba and John Arieno Papa?

It is quite sad today the clash between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards has become just another fixture in the Premier League.

The sad bit of it is the fall of the derby has also affected the standards of the game in the country.

When Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards used to rule the game in the region, winning the East and Central Africa club cup at will, the national team Harambee Stars would easily qualify to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Today, Kenya cannot even qualify for the Africa Nations Championship (Chan), we cannot even reach the semi- finals of Cecafa.

Which is why we have to rebuild our interest in the “Mashemeji derby”.

Africa has great derbies, from Cairo to Cape, then there is the “Mashemeji derby”.

In those days the few days leading to the derby would be pregnant with tension.

The talk of town would be the impending match. You only needed to saunter into any eatry or social place and hear the conversation.

Match day itself would see a carnival of sorts. The Gor green livery fighting for space with the Ingwe blue. Gor fans singing their hearts out while the AFC band of supporters would be dancing to the pulsating isukuti beats.

Newspapers were not left behind either. The days leading to the match would see pen portraits of the players doing duty for their respective clubs. Oh the joy of the days long gone by!

The spin off was that businesses thrived. Bus companies made booming business transporting fans from all parts of the country to come witness the match and hotels did raring business accommodating the faithful.

If only we can try and bring back the hype around the derby. What a great day it would be!

