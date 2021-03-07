I’m sorry I was wrong on Gor’s new Brazilian recruit, Fonseca

It was the great British statesman Winston Churchill who once stated that : “In the course of my life, I have often had to eat my words, and I must confess that I have always found it a wholesome diet.”

It has also been said that an honest man apologises when he is wrong and today my sincere apologies to Wilson Silva Fonseca, the Brazilian lad who recently signed for K’Ogalo.

I must admit I was less charitable in my description of the young man when he penned the deal to come to our part of the globe.

As it turns out, the good man decided to answer me where it matters most- on the football pitch.

It was refreshing to watch him score the second goal against the big talking Kakamega Homeboyz when his second goal lifted us to a 2-1 victory ending a winless run the club had been experiencing hitherto.

My appeal to Mr. Fonseca is that may he find it in his heart to forgive me and one of these days we can head to the Brazilian restaurant Fogo Gaucho for a Brazilian nyama choma plus a glass of caipirinha for him and a mug of passion juice for me.

As has been said, there is no quarrel too big that cannot be solved by people breaking bread together.

It is my earnest hope that the club builds on the Kakamega win and go all out for more wins even as the premiership league’s end beckons.

Now that would be a good thing worth popping a champagne bottle for.

Meanwhile, in my piece last week, I briefly spoke about the Wadau Football Tournament which is a tourney for football supporters. I want to repeat that this is a very good gesture which must be supported by all of us who have the interest of local football at heart.

One thing I noticed at the event that took place at Strathmore University grounds was that local football fans miss the stadium. So much so that the tournament had a sizeable turnout of players and supporters.

Everywhere I could hear the frustrations of the fans as they decried the continued ban from attending matches in the local stadiums.

One of the arguments they were putting forth was that political rallies people pack the venues, almost spitting into one another’s faces while football matches are played in empty stadiums.

My advice? I understand the frustration friends but for now let us follow the guidelines which the Ministry of Health continue giving us daily. I for one follow them as my friend, the Director General of Health Dr. Patrick Amoth updates us.

By the way this is a man who practices what he preaches and the only time I ever saw him without a mask was at tea break when we were attending the Kenya Editors Guild annual convention at Kisumu’s Ciala Resort last December.

Congratulations are in order to him too for being the first Kenyan brave enough to take the Covid-19 vaccination jab. That is what leading from the front means.

Back to the Wadau Tournament and I am reliably informed by one of the organisers, Roselinder Achieng, that the tourney has been designed in a four stages format, bringing together eight teams.

In the calendar of events by the time the tournaments come to a close, all the teams will have played against one another.

Achieng, who probably is the only woman chairperson of a football team in Kenya - Simbas FC- tells me that the idea behind the tournament is to have the supporters bond closer, help in dealing with mental health issues likely to arise from the prolonged curfew over the Covid-19 pandemic as well as helping people stay healthy. I wish them well.