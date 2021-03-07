I’m sorry I was wrong on Gor’s new Brazilian recruit, Fonseca

Gor Mahia's Brazilian striker Thiago Lima Da Silva celebrates his goal against Kakamega Homeboyz during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Bukhungu Stadium on March 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • In the calendar of events by the time the tournaments come to a close, all the teams will have played against one another.
  • Achieng, who probably is the only woman chairperson of a football team in Kenya - Simbas FC- tells me that the idea behind the tournament is to have the supporters bond closer, help in dealing with mental health issues likely to arise from the prolonged curfew over the Covid-19 pandemic as well as helping people stay healthy. I wish them well.

It was the great British statesman Winston Churchill who once stated that : “In the course of my life, I have often had to eat my words, and I must confess that I have always found it a wholesome diet.”

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.