I’m a fan of community clubs, Shabana and M.Seal keep at it

One of the fiercest football violence I have ever watched happened at the Nyayo National Stadium in 1985. Contrary to what you might tend to think, it was not Gor Mahia’s “Green Army” squaring it out with their perennial opponents AFC Leopards’ fans.

This was a match pitting Gor Mahia against the then new kids on the block Shabana FC. The young lads of Shabana, who seemed have been the entire team from Itierio High School in present day Kisii County, had stormed the national league with aplomb and their Gusii Stadium home base had turned into a slaughter house of many a team.

Names like Henry Motego, Henry Nyandoro, Mike Okoth and many others had joined the list of who to watch in Kenyan football. Coming to Nairobi to play Gor, Shabana was out to prove that their wins at Gusii were no fluke. Taking the battle to the opponents doorstep, so to speak.

It happened that Shabana fans turned out in their hundreds to cheer their team but being new to Nyayo, many found themselves sitting amidst Gor supporters. When in the opening minutes Nyandoro made a dangerous run on the flanks, Shabana fans went wild, rising up in a tumult on the stands, many of them smack in the middle of Gor supporters.

This sparked a major war and with Gor’s arch enemies, AFC fans egging them on, the Shabana fans soon regrouped to their correct side of the stands to continue with the battle. The referee had to stop the match and what I remember most is Gor defender John “Bobby” Ogolla walking to the Russian stands to plead with Gor fans to remain calm.

It was a tough match and also interesting in that as Gor piled pressure to score, they were stopped time and again by Mike Okoth between the posts. On the other hand, as Shabana tried to score, they had to contend with the prowess of Gor’s sweeper, Austin Oduor. Austin is the elder brother of Mike.

Although the match ended in Gor’s favour, Shabana my have well left the venue as the true winners. They had cemented their place in Kenyan football as a team to reckon with and that the many wins at Gusii Stadium were well deserved.

Almost three decades later, a lot of things have happened in the two teams. Mike Okoth moved from the goalposts to be a lethal striker and joined the professional ranks in Belgium where he made a name and history. His son, Divock Origi, earned us all a national stripe when he became the first player of Kenyan origin to play in the Fifa World Cup representing Belgium. Austin’s son Arnold Origi did a splendid job as Kenya’s number one goalkeeper.

All these thoughts flooded my mind as I looked at the latest National Super League standing which shows that Shabana are all but assured of getting back to the Kenyan Premier League. Together with Murang’a Seal, they are set to bring the much needed spice in the top flight league.

In the words of Kepha Nyakundi Atamba, a diehard Shabana fan, the team has a 99.9 percent chance of making it to the Premier League. Just as it should be. I am a strong believer in community clubs making it big and for that reason I am happy that both Shabana and Murang’a Seal will be playing in the big league.

My only regret is that diehard Gor Mahia supporters like Kerubo Momanyi, Linus Karani, Nominated MP Nyakerario Mayaka and many others will shift their support from our beloved Gor to their home team Shabana.