I’m doubtful if teams will survive the new lockdown

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia celebrates after scoring against KCB

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia celebrates after scoring against KCB during their BetKing Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on January 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Regardless of the  ravaging virus, it is imperative that we look ahead because life must go on
  • As a result of the ban on all local sports activities, sponsors have taken a huge financial hit; with some even forced to cut down staff
  • Without sponsorship funds and limited government funding, our sportspeople will suffer a lot

It’s now clear that Covid-19 will be with us for a long time, and we need to adjust to live with it.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.