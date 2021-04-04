I’m doubtful if teams will survive the new lockdown

It’s now clear that Covid-19 will be with us for a long time, and we need to adjust to live with it.

The virus, which has wrecked havoc the world over, has taken a heavy toll on sportspeople.

Football clubs must have a sound plan to remain competitive in these uncertain times. It remains to seen if AFC Leopards have plans for the future. Regardless of the ravaging virus, it is imperative that we look ahead because life must go on.

Following a fresh lockdown imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 26 due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country, there are fears that that some teams will close shop if the ban is not lifted as soon as possible.

The move has denied fans the opportunity to watch their favourite teams on TV, and organisers have started complaining.

Most leagues in the world are proceeding but without fans. Since they have TV viewers, they still earn an income.

The new lockdown is a heavy blow to players who were struggling to find their footing after the previous one last year in March.

Financial hit

The players were returning to some form of normalcy after months without pay and untold hardship.

As a result of the ban on all local sports activities, sponsors have taken a huge financial hit; with some even forced to cut down staff. Sponsors who use TV to market their products cannot spend money on empty stadiums.

Without sponsorship funds and limited government funding, our sportspeople will suffer a lot. Athletes are staring at a bleak future after races were cancelled left, right and centre.

The government should create incentives for our athletes who are staying at home. Fans are eager to have the league restarted. We can’t blame the fans for spreading coronavirus because they have not been allowed into the stadiums.

Some players are stranded because they are unable to pay hotel bills in Nairobi. Others can only afford one meal in a day because they have no income.