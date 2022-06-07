Hybrids come to town, local drivers dine on high table

A healthy entry is expected in the WRC Safari Rally despite a scare of diminishing competitors in the national championship since the resumption of sports, post-Covid, as organisers confirmed the participation of 37 drivers as at yesterday.

Of this, 19 are Kenyans, underlying the importance of locals being the backbone of the Safari since its inception.

Apart from a handful, the rest will compete in the national championship category of the Safari to give them an opportunity to share the same platform with top professionals challenging for the three categories of the WRC, namely the R1, R2 and R3 classes.

Nine Kenyans will be eligible to score points in R2 and R3, including the FIA Rally Star drivers in the R3 Junior World Rally Championship, namely McRae Kimathi, Jeremy Wahome, Hamza Anwar and Maxine Wahome.

The WRC Safari Rally organisers expect to attract at least 40 entrants by the close of the national entries on June 13, only 10 days before the Safari which is coming three weeks after Rally Sardinia in Italy last weekend which has opened up the WRC title chase following the victory of the 2019 World Champion Estonian Ott Tanak in a Hyundai i20 R1 Hybrid.

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota Gazoo Racing looked like the runaway winners of the season following their victories in Sweden, Croatia and Portugal.

Nine times world champion Sebastien Loeb won in Rallye Monte Carlo in a Ford Puma Hybrid. Meanwhile, manufacturers, grappling with heating problems inside the cars.

“It was like Safari at times in there. But we have done it. It’s been challenging, but this result shows that all the hard work pays off,” referring to Sardinia running under demanding dry and dusty road conditions, adding that his victory was teamwork from the Hyundai development test programme.

He will be under pressure in Kenya especially from defending champion Sebastien Ogier of Toyota, also the eight times world champion who has not had a good run this year, and Loeb, the oldest in the WRC line-up but evergreen, with prior experience in Kenya following his fifth position in the 2002 Safari edition.

Rovanpera is the man of the moment, but none of all the Priority One drivers can claim superiority over the other since the Hybrid cars are still developing work in motion as engineers face teething problems to ensure the new technology mated with the traditional internal combustion engine set up is reliable and safe.