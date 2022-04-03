How the mighty have fallen: Hooray, Egypt won’t be at the World Cup

I am a strong believer in miracles and I can trace this to my days sitting under my Sunday School teachers.

The Bible tells us that train a child the way he should go and when he grows up he will not depart from it. In that spirit, if the Bible says Jesus walked on water, I believe it like…well…the Gospel truth.

However, what happened this past week was beyond my wildest imaginations. I was ecstatic that my beloved Ghana qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

But this joy paled in comparison when the news reached my shores of the land that Egypt, those conniving North Africans who have controlled our continental football with not so sportsmanship ways, had been stopped from hopping into a plane to Qatar I was over the moon.

I have stated time and again that if the day ever came for me to choose a second country to settle in after my beloved Kenya, then there is no shadow of turning in my resolve that the country so chosen would be Ghana.

I have had the chance of visiting the West African nation many times and each time I land at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, I feel like I’m coming back home.

The sounds and sights of Accra are simply amazing. On my last visit last July, heavy rains thwarted my efforts to stop by at the home of Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele near Tamale in northern Ghana. I have this in my bucket list for the next visit.

Talking to taxi drivers and the man on the street in any of Ghana’s towns and villages over a meal of banku (a type of sour ugali) and red fish, it is obvious that the people there love their team. Since I am a self declared Ghanaian, I join in the reveling.

But the pride of the moment was when I got to hear that Egypt and their talisman Mo Salah will be watching the action in Qatar on TV like the rest of us. See folks, my beef with the Egyptians stretches back to 1984 and it is very personal.

A long time to keep a grudge one may argue, but then again it is a matter touching the team I adore with all my might, Gor Mahia.

You see good people, while others have the option of supporting Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and the ilk, I am stuck with Gor Mahia. My love for K’Ogalo is so deep that even considering supporting another team qualifies as cheating in my books. That is why any infraction on Gor Mahia leaves me deeply wounded.

I have written it here before but let me just repeat. In 1984 Gor Mahia assembled an awesome team for the continental club championship campaign.

As fate would have it we had Zamalek of Egypt as our opponents.

Knowing very well the sneaky way of the Arabs, the nabobs at Gor Mahia left nothing to chance. First, to get past their spiking of visiting teams’ meals, Gor Mahia officials went to Gikomba and bought all manner of dry fish, assorted vegetables and maize flour.

Handyman, the late Ochido Kamukunji, was tasked with making meals at the home of Kenya’s ambassador to Egypt Ochieng’ Adala.

On the match day, Gor gave a good account of themselves, denying Zamalek the expected early minute goals. In a farcical performance ever seen since the invention of football, the Sudanese referee gave the Arabs a very dubious penalty and red carded Gor’s star Abbas Khamis Magongo.

It was bedlam all the way after that and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) domiciled in the self same Egypt gave Gor a severe penalty.