How the 2021 motorsports award winner Virani was arrived at

Kenya Motorsport Federation Championships

Winners pose for a group photo during Kenya Motorsport Federation Championships awards at Moi International sports centre Kasarni on January 15, 2022.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • There was a collective sigh of despair on one side of the doom and cheers on the other when Aakif Virani was named the motorsport personality of the year
  • Virani won the coveted title many believe was for the Kenya and Africa champion Carl Tundo
  • By all means, Tundo had a better record and probably deserved the top title for the best in Kenya motorsports’ best roll of honour established 61 years ago

The 2021 Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) annual gala was a resounding success. Everybody was happy on an uneventful night until the winner of the coveted Motorsports Personality of the Year Award winner was announced.

