How I wish these stars were in Qatar!

Was this a genuine concern or were fans carrying a joke too far?

Sometime last month, some British media outlets reported that an online petition had been started to stop in-form Manchester City forward Erling Haaland from playing.

The petition, going by the name “Ten Hag’s Reds!” was initiated by a pained Manchester United fan following his club’s 3-6 drubbing by City and Haaland, who scored a splendid hat-trick.

It ran under the title, “Petition to get Erling Haaland banned from Association Football because it’s just not fair” and went on to describe Haaland as a robot.

“It’s just simply not fair. We can make a change. Now is the time for us people to act. This robot should not be allowed to carry on in our country,” cried the aggrieved petitioner. He — I am assuming it is a man as I know women are very quick to drop a losing team - wanted at least 100 people signing in support.

Excellent goal-getter

The last I read was that 47 suffering Red Devils fans had appended their signatures. But if this is true, come on, come off it Manchester United fans! Haaland is an excellent goal-getter who should be allowed to ply his trade unencumbered and take our breath away!

After all, we have had even deadlier goal poachers playing the game of football, terrorizing defenders at will, scoring as easily as Kenyan politicians lie, instilling fear in opposition fans, and earning admiration and respect from millions of adherents.

Was there such a harebrained petition in 1958 to ban Frenchman Just Fontain from international football after scoring an astonishing 13 goals at the World Cup in Sweden, the highest in a single tournament to date? No. If you ask me, there should have been a petition to allow Haaland to play at the World Cup and get a chance to chase after Fontain’s historic haul. You see, Norway did not qualify for the Qatar showpiece, finishing third in Group “G” of the Uefa qualifiers behind the Netherlands and Turkey.

Norway have made it to three World Cup finals, their last appearance coming way back in 1998. Looking at this unflattering record, it is realistic to say that Haaland will never exhibit his skills at this level.

The talented Man City hit man may suffer the fate of George Opong Weah of Liberia, Abedi Pele of Ghana and Kalusha Bwalya of Zambia, easily the best African players of their generation, who never got to dance at football’s greatest stage simply because their nations failed to qualify.

The Qatar World Cup will have other top stars missing out by virtue of their countries not making the final cut of 32.

Damn Italy, the reigning European champions for failing to punch their 2022 ticket! Because of that, we will not see PSG’s giant goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his club mate, forward Marco Verratti, who impressed at Euro 2020. Come to think of it, how can Italy aka the Azzurri, three times world champions, fail to qualify for the tournament for the second successive time.

Egypt’s and Liverpool’s Mo Salah decidedly had a poor World Cup in 2018.

But, on his day, he is still a joy to watch with his tricky runs and deadly left foot. Unfortunately, he will not have a chance to redeem himself in the Middle East.

‘Super Eagles’ prospect

African giants Nigeria were knocked out on away goal rule by Ghana in the final round of qualifiers.

This knocked out the appearance of one of the hottest “Super Eagles” prospects of recent years Victor Osimhen of Napoli. The 23-year-old striker scored four goals in the tough African qualifiers, and would surely have made a mark in Qatar.

Perennial campaigners Peru did not make this year’s final and thus combative Arturo Vidal, now based in Brazil and silky Alexis Sánchez of Marseille will miss out.

Colombia’s and Juventus’s twinkle toed but aging playmaker Juan Cuadrado will have no swansong to perform after they finished a disappointing sixth in the grueling South American qualifiers. Also missing out is Liverpool’s astounding Colombian forward Luis Diaz.

Michael Olunga

I would have loved to see Kenya’s top striker Michael Olunga at this World Cup. Do not misread me. This is not about me being Kenyan and getting hopelessly patriotic. It is about the international performance of the 28-year-old former engineering student.

When Kenya qualified for the 2019 Afcon, a coldly focused Olunga scored two goals in the three matches the nation played. Had Harambee Stars progressed deep into the tournament he would have been a sure candidate for the Golden Boot award.

Olunga won the 2020 J-League Golden Boot with Kashiwa Reysol, plundering 28 goals that saw him get the competition’s MVP award that season, the first by an African.

He moved to Doha City-based Al Duhail in the Qatar Star League and wasted no time in doing what he does best.

The six-foot four-inch striker was Asian Champions League top scorer last year with nine strikes despite Al Duhail getting eliminated in the group stage.

Scoring multiple goals in one game is Olunga’s repertoire. What a beast!

Imagine a hungry Olunga playing in familiar surroundings in Doha.